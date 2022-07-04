If you’ve always dreamed of upgrading to a 70-inch 4K TV in your living room, here’s your chance to get one for cheap as the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is down to $500 on Walmart, after a $150 discount to its sticker price of $650. Such massive displays used to be beyond the budget for most households, but with retailers’ 70-inch TV deals, combined with the discounts for the 4th of July, more families can now afford them.

Shoppers who have been waiting for this year’s 4th of July sales in order to buy a new 4K TV won’t be disappointed with this year’s offers. Walmart’s price cut for the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is in the running as the best of the bunch, as it’s rare to see an offer for such a large screen for just $500. That’s also why you should probably hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer — deals like this don’t usually last long.

Why you should buy this 70-inch TV

70-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution

Powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform

Surplus of connection options

A 70-inch 4K TV in your living room will provide a huge boost to your home theater setup — if you’ve got enough space, according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then you shouldn’t hesitate to avail Best Buy’s discount for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is part of the retailer’s 4th of July TV deals. The 70-inch screen comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and the capability to upscale content to 4K quality. The 4K TV also supports High Dynamic Range technology, which improves color and contrast, and provides a more impressive change to picture quality than resolution alone, according to our 4K TV buying guide.

The best TVs are smart TVs, and that’s also the case with the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which gives you access to a virtually unlimited library of content through streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, in addition to a wide range of apps and skills for Amazon’s Alexa. You’ll be able to use the Alexa Voice Remote to search for shows and movies, control playback, and switch inputs through voice commands, for added convenience when operating the 4K TV.

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV has a surplus of connection options, which include three HDMI ports, AV jacks, a digital optical output, a USB port, a headphone jack, a coaxial jack, and an ethernet port. It also supports HDMI ARC so that you can directly send audio from the HDMI jack to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver without the need for an extra cable. If you want the 4K TV on your wall, it’s compatible with VESA standard for wall mounts so it’s safe and simple to place it there.

