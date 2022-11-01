This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

There’s arguably nothing as impactful for a home theater setup upgrade than adding a 70-inch screen, and fortunately, this will no longer break the bank for most families, as there are TV deals like Best Buy’s discount for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. The 70-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution, with the TV upscaling all the content that you watch, and supports High Dynamic Range, which provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast for a much more impressive improvement to picture quality than just resolution alone, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV also has DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio to complete an immersive cinematic experience.

One of the characteristics that are found in the best TVs and in the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is smart TV capability. The TV, powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, is compatible with all the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. To further improve your smart home setup, every purchase of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV comes with the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 for free. The smart display, valued at $85, provides easy access to Amazon’s Alexa.

While the shopping holiday is still weeks away, you can already start your shopping, beginning with the early Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy. The retailer is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $450, after a $200 discount to its original price of $650. There’s no time to waste if you’re already looking forward to installing the 70-inch 4K TV in your living room, as once the deal is gone, we may not see it again until Black Friday — if we ever do. Secure your purchase of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV as fast as you can.

