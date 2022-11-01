 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

There’s arguably nothing as impactful for a home theater setup upgrade than adding a 70-inch screen, and fortunately, this will no longer break the bank for most families, as there are TV deals like Best Buy’s discount for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. The 70-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution, with the TV upscaling all the content that you watch, and supports High Dynamic Range, which provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast for a much more impressive improvement to picture quality than just resolution alone, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV also has DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio to complete an immersive cinematic experience.

One of the characteristics that are found in the best TVs and in the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is smart TV capability. The TV, powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, is compatible with all the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. To further improve your smart home setup, every purchase of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV comes with the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 for free. The smart display, valued at $85, provides easy access to Amazon’s Alexa.

While the shopping holiday is still weeks away, you can already start your shopping, beginning with the early Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy. The retailer is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $450, after a $200 discount to its original price of $650. There’s no time to waste if you’re already looking forward to installing the 70-inch 4K TV in your living room, as once the deal is gone, we may not see it again until Black Friday — if we ever do. Secure your purchase of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
HP Victus 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
This is your excuse to buy Samsung’s futuristic Frame QLED TV
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: Early sales
Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
You can’t afford to miss this 70-inch TV deal
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.
Save $90: This HP 27-inch QHD monitor is in the discount bin
The HP X27qc QHD viewed from a side angle.
5 deals you should shop in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
Best Buy logo on a building.
How to get 50% off Paramount+ and a free Fire TV Stick
Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Best Ninja Foodi deals for October 2022
amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4
Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $70 today
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4
Stainless steel and aluminum Samsung Galaxy Watch 4s are on sale
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Watch 4 side-by-side.
Best Apple deals and sales for November 2022
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999
These AirPods Pro alternatives are down to just $60 for a limited time
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro
Upgrade your home office with this Dell XPS Desktop deal
Dell XPS desktop with a widescreen monitor next to it.