If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Best Buy is offering one of the best TV deals of the day in discounting the Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV an impressive $300. This brings the price down from $850 to just $550, and there are loads of freebies included as well. Among them are an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart alarm clock, three free months of Apple TV+, four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, and 30 free days of FuboTV. Free shipping is also included, another nice freebie for a really large piece of tech.

Why you should buy the Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, there are a lot of great 75-inch TV options. When it comes to selecting one of the best TVs, the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and is even able to upscale older content into the clarity of 4K. HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals, as well as make this a great TV option for gamers.

This is also a smart TV, and as such, brings modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily control your entertainment, search across apps, and switch inputs, while Apple AirPlay allows you to share videos, photos, music, and more from an Apple device to the TV with just the touch of a button. The Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

While it would regularly set you back $850, the Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV is just $550 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $300, and freebies such as an Amazon Echo Show 5, Apple TV+, Amazon Music Unlimited, and FuboTV all increase the savings even further.

