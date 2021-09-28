Best Buy cut the price of this air fryer in half today!

The deals at Best Buy keep on coming, with the electronics retail giant offering a huge discount on the Insignia 3.4 quart Digital Air Fryer. Originally priced at $100, this digital air fryer is currently marked down to $40, an almost unheard of 60% off, or a discount of $60. Whether you’re in the market for an easier way to cook up some wings on game day or just want a healthier way to fry your food, discounts this huge don’t come around often, so act quickly to get this digital air fryer onto your kitchen counter.

Air fryers are bringing an end to the days of greasy, oil-soaked fried foods smearing up your cookware and countertops. By circulating hot air, the Insignia Digital Air Fryer creates a crispy outer layer as it fries food, and it does so with the use of little to no oil. If you are a sports fan hosting the game this weekend, a busy professional looking for an easier way to cook at home, or a more health-conscious person looking to clean up your diet without sacrificing fried food, this discount on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer is calling for you.

The Insignia Digital Air Fryer takes the guesswork out of cooking with a menu pre-programmed for popular foods. It boasts a high temperature of 400 degrees, offering the versatility to cook anything from chicken wings to pastries. Touchscreen functionality gives you modern control of the air fryer. It is even dishwasher safe, BPA free, and the 60% discount being offered now at Best Buy stacks up amazingly well against other air fryer deals we’ve tracked down.

The Insignia 3.4 quart Digital Air Fryer is your solution to easier, healthier, cleaner cooking, and your solution to avoiding having to empty your wallet. Regularly priced at $100 and currently discounted to $40, this digital air fryer offers an astonishing savings of $60, and isn’t going to last long. Head over to Best Buy now to claim one for your kitchen before inventory runs out.

Other smart home deals

Looking for a larger air fryer? Not sure what brand suits your countertop best? Explore all of our air fryer deals, and if you’re looking for other ways to expand your smart kitchen, check out our Instant Pot deals and the smart home deals listed below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations