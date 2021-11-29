Depending on your budget, there are a ton of TVs on sale, and the list of models included on the best Cyber Monday deals continues to grow. But a lot of them are 32 inches or bigger, mostly bigger if you’ve been keeping score. That’s not ideal if you want something smaller for an auxiliary room, like an office, bedroom, or so on. That’s why this Cyber Monday TV deal from Best Buy is worth calling out. You can grab the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 LED HD Smart Fire TV for just $100 with free shipping. It’s $70 off the full price, and it’s a crazy deal for something this size with a smart streaming platform built-in. Grab it while it lasts, by checking out the deal, and more about the Insignia TV, below!

Take a quick look at the best Cyber Monday TV deals. What do you notice? Everything is 43 inches and up, so if you want a smaller TV, the pickings are slim. At least, that was the case until Best Buy unveiled this Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV deal. The premier feature is the Fire TV streaming support, right out of the box, complete with an Alexa-enabled voice remote. You can talk to Alexa to search for content, control playback, and much more. With Wi-Fi built-in and Fire TV you can install, watch, and access all of your favorite streaming apps and services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and beyond.

The TV supports a 720P HD resolution, which might not be ideal on a larger set, but it’s just fine here. Content looks beautiful and vibrant on the LED display, no matter where you place it. It also supports the VESA wall-mount standard — with a 100 by 100-mm configuration — so you can mount it to the wall, or just place it on a dresser or entertainment stand thanks to the included legs.

It features a thin design, too, so we’re not talking about a bulky or hulking set that will take up a lot of room. It’s small, lightweight, and matches just about any style of modern décor. When all is said and done, we’re talking about a smart-enabled TV here that’s in an incredibly manageable size — perfect for bedrooms, offices, playrooms, and so on.

Normally $170, or more, this Insignia 24-inch is just $100 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, with free shipping. That’s a discount of $70, but it also comes with 30 days of FuboTV and three months of Apple TV+ free, for new subscribers.

When does this 24-inch TV Cyber Monday deal end?

To be perfectly honest, we don’t know when this deal is going to end. It’s a Cyber Monday deal, so likely soon, but Best Buy will probably run out of stock even before that happens, especially since these 24-inch TVs are selling fast. An Adobe Analytics report reveals that out-of-stock alerts on retail websites have increased to 124% since pre-pandemic. Retailers just cannot keep up with the demand and are having a difficult time keeping items in stock and available. Don’t delay. Shop now, especially for something this good that’s this cheap. It will be gone before you know it.

