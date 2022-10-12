Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.

Why you should buy the Insignia F30 4K TV

Insignia is an affordable brand focused on providing TVs that have all the essential features without any pricey extras. In this 75-inch size, which should be large enough even for sizeable rooms, you’ll get the essentials like 4K resolution, smart features, HDR, and support for voice control. The LED display won’t be able to compete with high-end displays like OLED or QLED, but it’s still plenty bright and attractive enough for you to enjoy movies and more on the large screen.

The Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, meaning you’ll get access to your favorite streaming services out of the box like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix, as well as access to tons of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. With the Alexa voice remote, you can control the TV using your voice if you prefer, making it easy to find and launch the content you want.

As for connectivity, you’ll be set with three HDMI ports, USB, composite, optical, headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and ethernet, so it’ll be easy to connect to any of your devices that you want to hook up to your TV, such as a phone or computer. There’s also support for Apple AirPlay for the Apple lovers out there, and for parents who are concerned about letting their children have unfettered access to a smart TV, there are parental controls that let you block particular content or certain channels. With all the basics covered and a massive screen size for $550, this is a deal to snap up quickly.

