Best Buy is practically handing out massive TVs during this SURPRISE SALE

Who doesn’t love a surprise? Today, Best Buy is making us all happy with a surprise sale, featuring some of the best 4K TV deals one could ask for, with discounts of more than $200 off. It’s a great time to update your home theater with these Best Buy TV deals and soundbar deals. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals at Best Buy:

65-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – $580, was $800

The Insignia F50 Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TV.
Amazon

If you’re browsing 65-inch 4K TV deals, you may already know that a 65-inch screen can be the perfect size for an apartment, living room, or even a bedroom. This Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV boasts Quantum Dot technology for the most precise colors and vivid pictures. It also has 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution), which can upscale your old content to Ultra HD levels. And then there’s Dolby Vision for the sharpest images and High Dynamic Range for the widest range of color details. What all this amounts to is an unbelievable screen. As for this 4K TV’s smart qualities, it has Fire TV, so you’ll have easy access to hundreds of thousands of shows and videos. There’s also Alexa voice control, which you can use to not only find and watch content but switch inputs as well. With diverse connections and added parental control, this 4K TV has everything.

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV – $900, was $1,100

The 65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, front view.

The 4K TV is part of LG’s NanoCell 80 series, which promises realistic colors and precise visual quality with an amazingly wide viewing angle. This 4K TV features a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution and support for High Dynamic Range technology, for clear pictures and vivid colors that are also made possible through the TV’s quad-core processor. It’s smart, too. Powered by the LG ThinQ platform, it integrates Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice controls. Also, this TV’s WebOS operating system supports the apps of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+, and comes with the LG Channels feature to provide free access to more than 180 IP streaming channels. So much content, and all on a huge and brilliantly clear screen. And if you’re a gamer, Game Optimizer will provide easy access to your game settings. There’s even a magic remote to give you the ultimate control. What more could you want?

More 4K TV deals

Don’t see quite what you’re looking for? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$785 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$700 $950
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
To get both a big screen and the highest resolution, you can look to this option from LG which comes in at a 75-inch size and with stunning 8K resolution. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

