Today, Best Buy is making us all happy with a surprise sale, featuring some of the best 4K TV deals one could ask for, with discounts of more than $200 off. It's a great time to update your home theater with these Best Buy TV deals and soundbar deals. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals at Best Buy:

65-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – $580, was $800

If you’re browsing 65-inch 4K TV deals, you may already know that a 65-inch screen can be the perfect size for an apartment, living room, or even a bedroom. This Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV boasts Quantum Dot technology for the most precise colors and vivid pictures. It also has 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution), which can upscale your old content to Ultra HD levels. And then there’s Dolby Vision for the sharpest images and High Dynamic Range for the widest range of color details. What all this amounts to is an unbelievable screen. As for this 4K TV’s smart qualities, it has Fire TV, so you’ll have easy access to hundreds of thousands of shows and videos. There’s also Alexa voice control, which you can use to not only find and watch content but switch inputs as well. With diverse connections and added parental control, this 4K TV has everything.

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV – $900, was $1,100

The 4K TV is part of LG’s NanoCell 80 series, which promises realistic colors and precise visual quality with an amazingly wide viewing angle. This 4K TV features a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution and support for High Dynamic Range technology, for clear pictures and vivid colors that are also made possible through the TV’s quad-core processor. It’s smart, too. Powered by the LG ThinQ platform, it integrates Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice controls. Also, this TV’s WebOS operating system supports the apps of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+, and comes with the LG Channels feature to provide free access to more than 180 IP streaming channels. So much content, and all on a huge and brilliantly clear screen. And if you’re a gamer, Game Optimizer will provide easy access to your game settings. There’s even a magic remote to give you the ultimate control. What more could you want?

