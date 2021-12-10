This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.

Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience right from the comfort of your own living room with the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which features a 55-inch screen with narrow bezels and 4K UHD resolution, the capability to upscale content to 4K quality to further maximize the display, and Quantum Dot technology for increased brightness, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The TV offers High Dynamic Range, for a wide range of colors and sharper contrast, and Dolby Vision, for more realistic colors and ultra-vivid images. Supporting the visuals are DTS Virtual X sound, which creates a three-dimensional audio experience that will make you feel like you’re inside the show or movie that you’re watching.

The Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, like the best 4K TVs, is also a smart TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Gain access to virtually unlimited libraries of content through your preferred streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. Every purchase of the Insignia TV also comes with a free 30 days of FuboTV and a free three months of Apple TV+, to help start your streaming lifestyle. The TV can also recognize voice commands through its Alexa Voice Remote, powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

It’s always a good time to invest in a better screen for your living room, especially with deals such as Best Buy’s offer for this 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. The retailer slashed the TV’s price by $280 to an affordable $370, nearly half its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

