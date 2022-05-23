 Skip to main content
This refrigerator is $480 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale

Insignia 18.1 cubic feet top-freezer refrigerator open and displaying its contents.

The best Memorial Day sales have already begun with it currently possible for you to buy an Insignia 18.1 cubic feet top-freezer refrigerator for just $480, saving you $100 on the usual price. Available at Best Buy, the refrigerator is just one of the many Memorial Day appliance sales going on right now but it’s easily one of the more appealing refrigerator deals for anyone looking for a sizeable but straightforward refrigerator without having to pay a fortune. Buy it now before the deal ends.

The Insignia 18.1-cubic-feet top-freezer refrigerator offers you plenty of room to store all your chilled essentials. It offers customizable fridge storage so you have two movable wire shelves along with three door racks including one that is adjustable. That way, you can prioritize what matters most to you, whether that’s fruit and veggies, canned drinks, meat, or something completely different. Included inside are two humidity-controlled crispers so you can extend the freshness of your fruit and vegetables by placing them in there.

Up top is the freezer storage including one wire shelf and two door racks so you have plenty of room here, too. An electronic control panel helps you adjust the temperature while a separate freezer temperature control dial helps with the colder items. The Insignia 18.1 cubic feet top-freezer refrigerator promises exceptional frost maintenance with no need to manually defrost. As well as that, it has LED lighting so it’s brightly illuminated at all times. Also, it’s ice-maker ready so you can choose to buy one separately to add it on at any time. With a stylish freestanding design and a reversible door, you can easily fit the Insignia 18.1-cubic-feet top-freezer refrigerator into any kitchen space. It might not feature among the best refrigerator brands but at this price, we appreciate the value.

Normally priced at $580, the Insignia 18.1 -cubic-feet top-freezer refrigerator is down to just $480 right now at Best Buy, saving you $100 off the usual price. The perfect time to buy a more ample refrigerator than you normally have, it’s on sale for a limited time only. Don’t miss out and buy it now before the deal ends.

