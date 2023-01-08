This $900 Washer and Dryer Bundle Deal Ends at Midnight

No matter how much you love your home, nobody loves spending money on appliances like washers and dryers, which end up being all about function and not about fun. However, Best Buy makes this big purchase a little bit more palatable with washer and dryer deals that can’t be beaten, one of which is happening right now. Now through midnight, you can bring home an Insignia high efficiency washer and dryer bundle for $900, which is still not cheap but is a great price, saving you $200 of the original price of $1,100. If you have to upgrade your laundry setup, this is a great way to save some cash while doing so.

Why You Should Buy the Insignia 4.1 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Washer and Dryer Bundle

At 4.1 cubic feet of capacity, this washer from Insignia allows you to take care of your family’s laundry in fewer washes, making more time in your day. It has eleven different washing programs, including normal, whites, colors, bulky, and delicates in addition to specialty settings like active wear and delicates, making this combo perfect for every type of fabric. Its top load design makes it easy to load and unload, and you can control soil level options to make sure that your clothes are perfectly clean each and every time. It also features temperature options that enable you to control the temperature of your water, and you can delay the start time to make sure your cycle begins at just the right moment.

The dryer features 6.7 cubic feet of capacity, and it will be able to handle loads of just about any size. It has ten dry cycles, five manual and five sensor dry, to make sure your clothes get the precise amount of drying time they need. The dryer’s front load design makes it easy to access, and it has five temperature levels to avoid over drying.

Investing in a new washer and dryer is a great way to upgrade your home in addition to all of your other smart home appliances. Right now, Best Buy is giving you the chance to save big on this Insignia washer and dryer bundle. For only $900, you can bring home two new appliances, saving you $200 off of the original price of $1,100. While appliances aren’t necessarily the most fun purchases, there is certainly fun to be had in saving money on these inevitable investments.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations