  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save up to $470 on Dell laptop deals for your small business

Albert Bassili
By

Good laptop deals aren’t always easy to come by, but these ones from Dell are surprisingly good, especially since they bring a pair of reasonably priced laptops into a more budget-friendly range. In this case, we have the Inspiron 15 3000 for just $279 and the Vostro 3400 for only $599, both pretty good deals given the use-case these laptops target.

Inspiron 15 3000 — $279, was $440

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop on a white background.

The Inspiron 15 3000 is a pretty common laptop and sometimes shows up on our Dell laptop deals, especially given its budget pricing and a bigger screen. The Inspiron is made as an everyday laptop for work or study, and possibly a bit of streaming is thrown in here and there. The 15.6-inch screen gives you a ton of screen real estate to work with, which can be handy if you tend to look at a lot of information altogether. The included HD camera is also great if you need to do Zoom meetings, and the larger keyboard and mouse are great compared to smaller laptops. As for specs, they’re pretty low-end, but that’s ok for just $279, with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor, 4GBs of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In fact, you might want to pick up an external hard drive to help increase that storage a little bit.

Vostro 3400 — $599, was $1,070

A Vostro 3400 laptop open on a table.

While being a bit more expensive and constituting the bigger discount, the Vostro 3400 also fits a similar niche as the Inspiron 15 3000, albeit with better specs. The screen is slightly smaller at 14-inches, but then again, you get yourself an 11th-gen i5-1135G7, which is a step up from the Inspiron. In fact, having that CPU means that you can probably run a few heavier duty programs on it, rather than mostly having it for light use, although it still won’t turn any heads. You also get a bit more RAM at 8GBs and double the storage at 256GBs, so getting an external hard drive might not be as necessary. The only downside is that its smaller size means it has a smaller keyboard, which is further compounded by the fact that the keyboard is even smaller than the screen. Of course, you can get a wireless keyboard for that, so it’s not a dealbreaker.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Save over $100 with these Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy - Onyx Black

Best wireless mouse deals for January 2022

Logitech MX Master

Best Asus laptop deals for January 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Best Chromebook deals for January 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

We tried a bunch of VPNs and this one is the best for Netflix

A TV with the Netflix streaming service on screen.

Intel’s Core i9-12900HK steals back the laptop lead from AMD

msi ge76 raider review 08

Vulkan 1.3 makes it easier to port PC games to mobile devices

Fortnite Android version running on a smartphone.

Molekule adds an Air Score to its Air Pro purifier

molekule enables air score pro

This speedy DDR5 kit is now the world’s fastest RAM

A pair of G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM modules.

VPN Test: How to see if your VPN is working

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Three new Star Wars games are in the works from Respawn

Cal fighting the Ninth Sister in Jedi Fallen Order.

Google’s Pixel 6a could be coming far sooner than expected

The first renders of the Google Pixel 6a.