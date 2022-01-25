Save up to $470 on Dell laptop deals for your small business

Good laptop deals aren’t always easy to come by, but these ones from Dell are surprisingly good, especially since they bring a pair of reasonably priced laptops into a more budget-friendly range. In this case, we have the Inspiron 15 3000 for just $279 and the Vostro 3400 for only $599, both pretty good deals given the use-case these laptops target.

Inspiron 15 3000 — $279, was $440

The Inspiron 15 3000 is a pretty common laptop and sometimes shows up on our Dell laptop deals, especially given its budget pricing and a bigger screen. The Inspiron is made as an everyday laptop for work or study, and possibly a bit of streaming is thrown in here and there. The 15.6-inch screen gives you a ton of screen real estate to work with, which can be handy if you tend to look at a lot of information altogether. The included HD camera is also great if you need to do Zoom meetings, and the larger keyboard and mouse are great compared to smaller laptops. As for specs, they’re pretty low-end, but that’s ok for just $279, with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor, 4GBs of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In fact, you might want to pick up an external hard drive to help increase that storage a little bit.

Vostro 3400 — $599, was $1,070

While being a bit more expensive and constituting the bigger discount, the Vostro 3400 also fits a similar niche as the Inspiron 15 3000, albeit with better specs. The screen is slightly smaller at 14-inches, but then again, you get yourself an 11th-gen i5-1135G7, which is a step up from the Inspiron. In fact, having that CPU means that you can probably run a few heavier duty programs on it, rather than mostly having it for light use, although it still won’t turn any heads. You also get a bit more RAM at 8GBs and double the storage at 256GBs, so getting an external hard drive might not be as necessary. The only downside is that its smaller size means it has a smaller keyboard, which is further compounded by the fact that the keyboard is even smaller than the screen. Of course, you can get a wireless keyboard for that, so it’s not a dealbreaker.

