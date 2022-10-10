 Skip to main content
This Instant Pot and air fryer combo is $79 in the Walmart sale

Albert Bassili
By
If you’re looking for some great Instant Pot deals, you can’t go wrong with this excellent Instant Pot 8-quart Crisp Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer. And because of the Walmart Rollback sale, you can get one for pretty cheap as it’s going for just $79, down from $99, so it’s a nice little $20 you save on a versatile appliance.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot 8-quart Crisp Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer

If you’re a fan of Instant Pots and have perused our list of the best Instant Pots you can grab, you’ll appreciate the 8-quart multi-cooker and air fryer, given how versatile it is. It comes with two caps that you can use either for pressure cooking or air frying, which is a smart innovation on Instant Pot’s part. There are also nine different cooking programs that you can pick from, including the aforementioned pressure cooking and air frying, as well as the option to slow cook, steam, saute, bake, roast, and broil. It also has a keep-warm function, which is pretty smart given that it’s massive at 8 quarts and can likely feed a large family with relative ease.

As for cleanup, the inner pot and pressure cooking lid are dishwasher safe, plus the inside is generally easy to clean with a couple of simple wipe-downs. You also get overheating protection so that you don’t accidentally set fire to your house, a feature that most modern cookers should ideally come with. Instant Pot even throws in a stainless-steel air fryer basket and steamer rack for more versatility when you cook. Finally, we very much appreciate the front panel with a screen that makes it relatively easy to choose the programs and set the cooker up for whatever function you need it for.

All in all, Instant Pot is a brand that has a lot of great cooking products, and if you want something versatile to help feed a large family, this deal from Walmart bringing it down to $79 makes it a steal. There are a lot of other cookers to check out, though, as well as interesting Prime Day deals, so if you want to know more about them, check out the Prime Early Access Sale, which is Amazon’s second Prime Day full of exclusive deals and discounts for Prime members.

