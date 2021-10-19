Instant Pots are a must-have in the modern kitchen. They’re smart, versatile, and super convenient to use. You can safely brew a soup or stew while you do other things around the house, run errands, or even while you’re at work. If you don’t even have an Instant Pot yet — and if that’s true what are you doing — you can always take advantage of the latest Black Friday Instant Pot Deals. But while most Instant Pots come with a variety of cooking modes and functions, generally if you want to fry foods or snacks, you need another device — like an air fryer. However, there is one relatively cheap accessory that you can add to your Instant Pot to turn it into a fryer.

It’s called the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid. How original. The on-the-nose name aside, it’s still a useful add-on that can extend your Instant Pot’s functionality beyond the norm. Having kicked off its Black Friday deals super early, with Amazon Black Friday deals flying all over the place, the Air Fryer Lid accessory is part of that event! Normally $90, it’s on sale for over $40 off, bringing the final price to $50 with free Prime one-day shipping and returns. That is an excellent price, especially since it has 6 functions, including the air-frying mode.

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid accessory is a 6-in-1 system that can air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and broil foods and snacks. It’s designed to fit 6-quart Instant Pot systems, although it does not include pressure cooker support — it won’t work with models like Duo Evo Plus 6, Duo SV 60, or Smart WiFi 60 Instant Pot systems. It is compatible with the 6-quart Duo, Duo Plus, Duo Nova, Duo Gourmet, Viva, Ultra, and Lux pots.

Nevertheless, it’s easily installed and just slips over the top of your compatible Instant Pot like the original cover. On the top, you’ll find similar digital readouts — like your regular lid — buttons to select the different modes, and additional controls to adjust temperature and the like. The lid has built-in overheat protection and an automatic shutoff for safety. It is detachable too, so when you’re not using it you can put the standard lid back on and stow this one away.

Included with the lid are a few accessories, like a dehydrating and broiling tray, a protective pad for the counter — to set that tray on — and a multi-level air fryer basket. All of those accessories are dishwasher-safe, so they’re easy to clean when you’re all done cooking. This thing just pops right on top of your existing Instant Pot to make crispy, delicious snacks without as much unhealthy and fatty oil as a traditional deep fryer.

Normally it’s $90, but the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid is on sale as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals at $50 with free Prime one-day shipping and returns. That’s good for over $40 off and it’s a cheap way to convert what you already have into an air fryer instead of buying one separately. It will also save you a lot of counter space as you don’t have to keep multiple appliances around.

