Amazon deal alert: Instant Pot pressure cookers up to 50% off

The magic of Instant Pot has truly taken pressure cooking and home meal preparation to a whole new level. On top of its space-saving multi-purpose design, its biggest valued benefit is the ability to make even the least experienced cook whip up sumptuous and scrumptious meals. Those who love cooking and those who consider it a necessary daily chore will equally appreciate the Instant Pot’s simple usage, predictable results, and easy cleanup.

Whether you’re deciding to try out the Instant Pot, thinking of upgrading to a new model, or planning to add a new one to your kitchen arsenal, now’s the time to take the plunge. Amazon has amazing Instant Pot deals going right now that let you in on up to 50% discount.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus, 8-Quart – $140, was $280

The Duo Evo Plus is currently featured in our best Instant Pots list. This latest-generation multicooker has been enhanced with a Quick Cool technology that lets you release pressure naturally up to 50% faster, making it the fastest Instant Pot ever. The lid has also been beefed up to automatically seal for pressure cooling, complete with a steam-diffusing cover that takes the fear out of the pressure-release process.

As a versatile kitchen workhorse, the Duo Evo Plus comes equipped with 10 cooking programs. These include pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, cake maker, and stockpot. It even has a sous-vide function which allows you to prepare chef-quality meals with precision. A microprocessor is embedded into the device that constantly monitors temperature, pressure, and intensity of cooking, resulting in even heat distribution for perfect and delicious results.

No matter what you are cooking, the Duo Evo Plus makes it easy for you to identify and monitor the cooking process. This is all thanks to the easy-to-read icons that indicate cooking status. Other features you’ll love are the 48 customizable preset options that take the guesswork out of preparing a wide range of meals, plus the touch control buttons for convenient selection of smart programs and adjustment of settings even during cooking.

Eliminate the hassle and tedium of home cooking by getting your hands on the Duo Evo Plus. This bestselling Instant Pot is up for grabs on Amazon for a hefty 50% off, or at a sale price of $140.

Instant Pot Ultra, 6-Quart – $109, was $150

Boasting a great number of controls and customization options, the Ultra model covers just about anything you might want to do in the kitchen. It’s also one of our picks for the best Instant Pots, and it’s not hard to see why. For starters, it carries the functions of 10 cooking devices complete with 16 smart built-in programs, providing home cooks the ability to prepare a wide array of dishes.

Precise cooking is also an area where the Instant Pot Ultra shines. Its ultimate custom programming is perfect for anyone looking for a greater degree of control and customization in their cooking. It has settings dedicated to temperature, time, warmth, and pressure, as well as altitude adjustment which eliminates the guesswork from a recipe conversion. You’ll also be able to easily monitor the status of the meal through the cooking progress indicator or make adjustments and select programs via the central dial.

The Ultra is UL certified with 11 safety mechanisms for your peace of mind. Purchase comes with accessories, including a steam rack with handles, a serving spoon, a soup spoon, a measuring cup, and a recipe booklet. Order this Instant Pot now on Amazon for only $109 instead of the usual $150.

Instant Pot Duo 80 – $98, was $140

Hitting the sweet spot between affordability and features, it’s no surprise that the Duo 80 easily reached the top spot in our best Instant Pots list. It’s also highly rated on Amazon (4.6 out of 5 stars), with customers mostly noting its solid performance and value for money.

A 7-in-1 multicooker, the Duo conveniently combines the functionalities of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, warmer. It’s also equipped with 14 smart built-in programs for optimal cooking of a variety of meals, from porridge and chili to soup and stew.

No matter the meal, this Instant Pot promises cooking time that’s up to 70% faster than traditional methods. It’s also capable of monitoring pressure and temperature, keeping time, and adjusting heating intensity duration to ensure perfect results every time.

This 8-quart variant is ideal for cooking dishes for the whole family or large groups. It can fit a whole chicken, a large roast, and about three to four pounds of ground beef. It can also accommodate some 9-inch round pans and an 8-inch springform pan, allowing you to churn out delicious desserts. Don’t miss the chance to score this Instant Pot at a discounted price of $98 on Amazon.

