Today’s the day, the Friday after Thanksgiving, and we’re scanning the best Black Friday deals. If you’ve held off pushing the buy button on an Instant Pot multifunction pressure cooker waiting for the best prices, your wait is over. We found the Instant Pot Black Friday deals to buy right now. Inventories may be lighter than usual this year, so when you see the deal you want, don’t hesitate. If you’re not looking for an Instant Pot but want to beef up your cooking apparatus, be sure to check out the best

Black Friday air fryer deals.

Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker — $80, was $130

If you want more than the most basic Instant Pot but still choose to keep the cost low, the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is an excellent deal. This model is often included in best Instant Pot deals roundups for its versatility and manageable digital control panel that makes it easy to access everything it can do. The Duo Plus replaces nine separate cooking functions when you use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, sous vide cooker, yogurt maker, sterilizer, and warmer. The control panel includes 15 pre-programmed cooking settings to save you time — just press one button and timing and temperature set automatically. Convenience and cooking power underscore the Instant Pot Duo Plus.

Instant Pot 6-quart Pro Electric Pressure Cooker — $100, was $150

If you’re not sure which Instant Pot model should you buy, but you want even more convenience and versatility than the second-generation models, Instant Pot 6-quart Pro Electric Pressure Cooker is a wise choice. Adding a cake baker to the Duo Plus model above, the Instant Pot Pro is a 10-in-1 cooker, but more functions aren’t all you get. According to Instant Pot, the Pro model preheats 20% quicker than earlier models and cooks up to 70% faster than conventional cooking methods. There are 28 smart program selections in the Pro model and the new cover design enables quieter steam release. Six quarts is the right size for families and groups of up to six people, which makes the Instant Pot Pro the right upgraded choice for most shoppers.

Instant Pot 6-quart Crisp Pressure Cooker Air Fryer — $125, was $150

The Instant Pot 6-quart Crisp Pressure Cooker Air Fryer gives the best known multifunction pressure cooker an entirely new cooking capability: air frying. By adding the Instant Pot air fryer lid, the Instant Pot Crisp can take the place of both a multifunction pressure cooker and a versatile air fryer. When you want to air fry snacks or dishes with the Instant Pot Crisp, simply replace the pressure cooker lid with the air fryer lid and your countertop appliance gains the ability to air fry, bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate. It’s like having 11 appliances at your fingertips.

Instant Pot 6-quart Pro Plus with Wi-Fi — $150, was $200

Would you like the ability to control your Instant Pot with a smartphone app? You can have smart home functionality with the Instant Pot 6-quart Pro Plus with Wi-Fi. The Digital Trends Instant Pot Pro Plus review praised its versatility, usability, and remote control functions. You can control this Instant Pot model remotely using the Instant Brands Connect app. With a Wi-Fi connection, you can choose from more than 800 smart recipes in the app to save you time and energy with the added convenience of location independence. With the app, you can also remotely release the steam in the Pro Plus. Clean-up is simplified with the Pro Plus’s stainless steel inner cooking pot and pressure cooking rack and lid.

Instant Pot 6.5-quart Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer — $160, was $230

Instant Pot continues to raise the bar with the Instant Pot 6.5-quart Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer. This model is slightly larger than the previous Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer model which combined the best features of kitchen countertop pressure cooking and air frying. This latest model makes it much easier to shift between pressure cooking and air frying because you don’t need to switch lids, as with the earlier versions. With its 13 combined functions, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid may mean you can stop using your full-size oven.

