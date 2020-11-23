  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Instant Pot with Air Fryer Lid is $79 at Walmart for Black Friday — save $70

By

Walmart’s Black Friday deals are already here and you can find all sorts of great kitchen appliances on sale. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer is on sale right now for just $79 — down $70 from its original price of $149. If you’ve been looking to grab an Instant Pot to cook up your holiday meals in, this is the deal for you. Buy the Instant Pot Duo Crisp today.

Instant Pots are always in demand, but even more so during the holidays. Everyone wants an easy way to cook and that’s why Instant Pot deals are some of the most sought after deals during Black Friday. This Instant Pot with Air Fryer Lid is currently seeing a major discount — which means it will sell out very quickly. You need to act fast and snap up this deal now or risk losing your new kitchen appliance to tons of other bargain hunters out there.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp combines 11 different cooking functions into one so you can sauté some veggies, slow cook your holiday meat, bake your favorite potatoes, or even fry up some crispy wings — the options are endless. The 6-quart capacity also makes it easy to cook in bulk and feed your entire family with ease this holiday season. Your meals will also be ready in record time, so now you don’t have to wait hours for your favorite holiday treats. Clean up is easy too — the pot, drip pan, basket, and cooking tray are all dishwasher safe so you can simply dunk them in once you’re done eating. There’s even built-in safety features that prevent your Instant Pot from overheating or leaking. This space-saving appliance will leave your kitchen feeling both spacious and sleek.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with an Air Fryer Lid for just $79 today — usually $149. This Instant Pot bundle is a steal at its current price, so make sure to grab it as soon as you can. If you’re looking for additional kitchen appliances also check out these Black Friday air fryer deals and Black Friday blender deals. Your new smart kitchen is just a few clicks away.

More Instant Pot deals available now

Not everyone wants the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. There’s a wide variety of other Black Friday Instant Pot deals available so you can pick one that suits your cooking needs. Want more great deals? Get your holiday shopping out of the way with the best Black Friday deals available.
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$60 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart
BEST SELLER
Expires soon

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$79 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook style meals in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Instant Pot 8-Qt. Aura Pro Multicooker (Renewed)

$109 $150
Make large batches of enormous food with the Instant Pot Aura Pro, capable of fitting up to eight quarts of food at a time with enough settings to satisfy nearly every recipe in the cookbook.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo 80 8-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$99 $140
Save time, energy, and counter space in your kitchen by getting your hands on the Instant Pot Duo 80. With the power of 7 appliances in 1, it boasts 14 cooking pre-set options for ease of use.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot 32-Oz. Cook/Bake Pan with Lid

$11 $20
Suitable for anyone looking to optimize their Instant Pot cooking, this 32-oz. pan is a great way to serve food in controlled portions while also being usable as a storage or reheating compartment.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot 4-Pc. Bakeware Set

$25 $40
If you're baking with an Instant Pot, you can't be caught without the official bakeware set, complete with a springform pan, fluted cake pan, and silicon egg bites with lid for delicious baked goods.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday air fryer deals for 2020

chefman air fryer deal best buy flash sale summer 2020

The best Black Friday Instant Pot deals for 2020

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

Amazon Black Friday deals: What to expect in 2020

amazon black friday deals bf

Walmart discounts top-rated Instant Air Fryer for Black Friday

instant air fryer deal walmart black friday 2020

Best Black Friday office chair deals 2020: AmazonBasics, Herman Miller, Serta

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals 2020: Smart Bulbs and Starter Kits

philips hue adds brightest bulb yet to lineup high lumen lifestyle b

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals 2020: AKRacing and GT Omega

Best Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deals 2020: Doorbell 3 and Doorbell Pro

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2020

The best Black Friday Roomba deals for 2020

The Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals for 2020

Apple Watch 6 design

The best Black Friday smartphone deals for 2020

Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals

Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 and Fitbit Versa 3

fitbit inspirehr versa amazon deals inspire hr

The best Black Friday Kindle deals for 2020

The best iPhone deals for Black Friday 2020