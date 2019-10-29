Amazon marks down the Instant Pot Max and Duo 80 for up to $50 off

The Instant Pot is probably the most popular name in the pressure multicooking industry. With versatility and performance at its core, it’s no surprise that it has become a must-have tool in the kitchen. Having an Instant Pot at home not only saves you time and energy on your meal-prep and cooking, but it saves you significant counter space as well.

This month has seen the release of new Instant Pots – the Duo Nova and Duo Evo Plus. Along with this launch, prices of the older models have been dropping across our favorite online retailers. Whether you’re trying an Instant Pot for the first time or adding another one to feed your growing family, check out these delectable deals we found for the Instant Pot Max and Duo 80 on Amazon.

Instant Pot Max, 6-Quart – $150 ($50 Off)

Aside from design and display, what sets the Max apart from the other Instant Pots is its capability to reach higher pressure levels. It can reach 15 psi on max pressure mode that allows you to do even pressure canning. And with a full temperature spectrum, it has virtually unlimited cooking functions, including fermentation, simmer, slow cook, sear, and boil. From creating stews and soups to gourmet-style dishes, the Instant Pot Max can cook a wide range of meals.

The Instant Pot Max also comes with a NutriBoost technology which adds movements or a boiling motion to the food during pressure cooking. This sort of auto-stirring function breaks down cells to ensure maximum extraction of flavor, resulting in enhanced food taste and texture.

Outfitted with a large touchscreen and a dial, the Max is one of the most user-friendly Instant Pots. It has dedicated buttons and controls for seamless programming and adjustment of settings, such as time, temperature, altitude, and pressure level.

It typically sells for $200, but Amazon’s 25% price cut makes it available for only $150. Don’t miss the chance to score a premium Instant Pot at a $50 discount.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Duo 80, 8-Quart – $99 ($41 Off)

The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo is usually the model that comes to mind when it comes to Instant Pot. It’s actually our pick for the best Instant Pot, striking the sweet spot between features and affordability. It’s also highly rated on Amazon (4.6 out of 5 stars), with customers mostly raving about its performance and value for money.

A 7-in-1 multicooker, the Duo combines the functionalities of a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer into one convenient package. It also has 14 smart built-in pre-programmed options for optimal cooking of a variety of dishes, including porridge, chili, and soup.

The Instant Pot Duo can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods while extracting the maximum flavor and nutrition from ingredients. It can even monitor pressure and temperature, keep time, and adjust heating intensity duration to help you achieve the perfect cook every time.

Take away the hassle and tedium of home cooking by getting your hands on the Instant Pot Duo. This 8-quart model can hold enough to feed eight to 12 people. Get yours today on Amazon for only $99 instead of $140.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and more exciting discounts on kitchen equipment and other home tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations