Amazon takes 31% off of the Instant Pot Sous Vide for Prime Day 2019

Jufer Cooper
By
instant pot sous vide amazon prime day deal ssv800 accu slim immersion circulator

Sous vide (French for “under vacuum”) has changed the way we cook delicious food, for the better. If you love cooking and haven’t tried this method yet, now is the best time to get one. The Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator is currently on sale for only $55 from its original price of $80. That’s a $25 discount you will get today on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Cooking in the sous vide style requires putting dishes in vacuum-sealed plastic pouches submerged in hot water. The sous vide machine then retains the water temperature at the well-defined level. The results of this preparation are evenly cooked food with all juices, vitamins, and minerals retained. Sous vide enthusiasts claim food cooked this way are more tender, healthier, and tastes better compared to other techniques.

The Instant Pot Accu Slim looks like a gear shift lever that has a control panel display, a rubber-coated frame, a pot retaining clamp, a removable warming element cover, and water flow holes at the bottom.

While most sous vide manufacturers including Instant Pot rarely display the water heaters with cords attached, they are not wireless. The Accu Slim has a 12-volt 60Hz internal power supply that plugs into a standard outlet. Its 12V DC motor is quieter compared to other standard AC motors used.

The Instant Pot Sous Vide cooks with precision. You can set the temperature with increments from 68 degrees to 203 degrees Fahrenheit with an adjustable cooking time between 10 minutes and 72 hours. Accu Slim Sous Vide creates and maintains an even and accurately controlled water bath for perfect cooking results.

Though the Accu Slim control panel can set the desired water temperature and cooking time, it’s still important to check the water level while cooking sous vide, especially for long time periods. If the water level falls below the minimum level marker, it’s necessary to add more water.

Usually priced at $80, the Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator is on sale for only $55 during Prime Day. Don’t waste this great opportunity and get yours now with an awesome $25 discount.

