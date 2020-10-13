Quick! Amazon has an Instant Pot for only $50 right now

There’s no shortage of fantastic Prime Day Instant Pot deals out there, but this one is the single best: The Instant Pot Ultra 3 is down to just $50 from the usual $119 — the cheapest it has ever been. Out of all the Prime Day deals happening now, this is hands-down the best, putting the NordicTrack treadmill deal we found earlier to shame.

Suited to small households, the three-quart Instant Pot Ultra 3 has all the usual bells and whistles you’d expect from a top-tier Instant Pot. It’s best known for being a pressure cooker, but also moonlights as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté machine, steamer, and sterilizer. The only thing it can’t do? The dishes!

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Ultra 3 on Prime Day

Prime Day is without a shadow of a doubt the best time to buy the Instant Pot Ultra 3. Amazon has said that it won’t be offering products discounted on Prime Day cheaper on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you aren’t running the risk of taking advantage of this Instant Pot deal only to find the same model cheaper next month.

In fact, we’d be extremely surprised if any retailer managed to match, let alone beat out, Amazon on this deal. The retailer routinely has the best and cheapest Instant Pot deals in town. For contrast, take a glance at Walmart’s Prime Day Sale and you’ll find a less impressive Instant Pot LUX60 for the same price. There’s no comparison.

Are any other Instant Pots on sale this Prime Day?

Funny you should ask… We’ve found several other Instant Pot deals happening right now. To be clear: This offer on the Instant Pot Ultra 3 is by far the best in the business, but fi you’re after something a little bit different — maybe something with a slightly larger basin — there are numerous other offers out there just waiting to be snapped up.

