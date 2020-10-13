Quick! Amazon has an Instant Pot for only $50 right now

  1. Deals

There’s no shortage of fantastic Prime Day Instant Pot deals out there, but this one is the single best: The Instant Pot Ultra 3 is down to just $50 from the usual $119 — the cheapest it has ever been. Out of all the Prime Day deals happening now, this is hands-down the best, putting the NordicTrack treadmill deal we found earlier to shame.

Suited to small households, the three-quart Instant Pot Ultra 3 has all the usual bells and whistles you’d expect from a top-tier Instant Pot. It’s best known for being a pressure cooker, but also moonlights as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté machine, steamer, and sterilizer. The only thing it can’t do? The dishes!

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Ultra 3 on Prime Day

Prime Day is without a shadow of a doubt the best time to buy the Instant Pot Ultra 3. Amazon has said that it won’t be offering products discounted on Prime Day cheaper on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you aren’t running the risk of taking advantage of this Instant Pot deal only to find the same model cheaper next month.

In fact, we’d be extremely surprised if any retailer managed to match, let alone beat out, Amazon on this deal. The retailer routinely has the best and cheapest Instant Pot deals in town. For contrast, take a glance at Walmart’s Prime Day Sale and you’ll find a less impressive Instant Pot LUX60 for the same price. There’s no comparison.

Are any other Instant Pots on sale this Prime Day?

Funny you should ask… We’ve found several other Instant Pot deals happening right now. To be clear: This offer on the Instant Pot Ultra 3 is by far the best in the business, but fi you’re after something a little bit different — maybe something with a slightly larger basin — there are numerous other offers out there just waiting to be snapped up.

BEST SELLER
Expires soon

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$79 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook style meals in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$60 $80
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$50 $120
This new model programmable cooker adjusts for the altitude and displays cooking progress. Sized for a couple or a small family, the Ultra 3-quart model replaces 10 other appliances.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$120 $130
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer all in one.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot 6/8-Qt. Steamer Baskets

$19 $30
Doubling as both strainers and steamers, this pair of mesh steamer baskets is perfect for any 6- or 8-qt. Instant Pot, lessening the mess of cooking while making it so much easier.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot 7.5-In. Springform Pan

$9 $15
No baker is worth their salt without a reliable springform pan to bake in, and this 7.5-in. pan by Instant Pot fits comfortably in their 6- and 8-qt. pressure cookers, making baking cakes easy as pie.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

$120 $150
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Walmart
