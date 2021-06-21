  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this Instant Pot is at Walmart for Prime Day

The Instant Pot will likely be a very popular item in the Walmart Prime Day sale — also known as Walmart Deals for Days, a four-day sales event to rival Amazon’s Prime Day deals. You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to enjoy significant discounts, as  Instant Pot deals from Walmart are now available, including this $40 discount on the 6-quart version of the Instant Pot Viva that brings the price of the multi-cooker down to an even more affordable $59, from its original price of $99.

The Instant Pot Viva is a 9-in-1 device that functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice/porridge cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, cake maker, and sterilizer. It also has 15 built-in programs that cover different kinds of dishes and cooking processes, so preparing meals will be much easier. You can do so much with the Instant Pot Viva, and you shouldn’t be afraid of trying new things because cleaning it up is quick and easy with its stainless steel components and lid, inner pot, and accessories that are dishwasher-safe.

When comparing the Instant Pot Viva and Instant Pot Duo, one of the brand’s most popular models, the Instant Pot Viva offers more feature upgrades, so you have more options on how you want to cook your dishes. There are hundreds of recipes that you can try out from the free Instant Pot app, so you’d want the best features that are available on the Instant Pot Viva.

If you want some help in the kitchen, you should take advantage of Walmart’s Deals for Days to buy an Instant Pot, and you can’t go wrong with the Instant Pot Viva. You can purchase the 6-quart version of the multi-cooker at $40 off, for an even more affordable price of $59 compared with its original price of $99. To make sure that you enjoy Walmart’s offer for the Instant Pot Viva, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button, as you never know when stocks will run out.

More Prime Day Instant Pot deals

If you want alternatives to the Instant Pot Viva, offers from other retailers, or both, here are some of the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals that are currently available.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$117 $150
Whether you're buying your first Instant Pot or upgrading on older one, this latest generation has 10 functions, the latest pressure and temperature controls, and is the right size for 3 to 5 people.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Plus

$60 $120
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer all in one.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$140 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$80 $89
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-Quart Disney Mickey Mouse pressure cooker

$59 $79
Disney Mickey Mouse-themed 6-quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker replaces seven appliances and has 14 pre-programmed cooking functions. This is the best size for a family of 3-to-5 people.
Buy at Walmart
