If you’re looking for a cleaner, healthier way to cook food, plenty of Instant Pot deals and Ninja Foodi deals abound. But if you’re looking for a deal on a way to air fry an entire chicken, look no further than this deal at Walmart on the Instant Pot Vortex 10-quart air fryer. It’s marked down from its regular price of $129 all the way down to only $79, a $50 savings. It’s one of the best air fryer deals out there, and it includes free next day shipping as well.

While the ability to air fry an entire chicken is not necessarily at the top of everyone’s list of food preparation needs, having enough room to cook just about anything is, and the capacity of the Instant Pot Vortex is perhaps its most impressive feature. With a 10-quart capacity, the Instant Pot Vortex can handle cooking just about any meal you can conceive of, and it even has loads of smart features that include customizable presets for quick, one-touch meals. It’s functionality as an air fryer allow you to fry food with 95% less oil, making it large, convenient, and impressively mess-free.

The Instant Pot Vortex is a 7-in-1 cooker, which means it is able to cook food via 6 other methods, including roasting, broiling, baking, and rotisserie. Whether you’re looking to feed the whole family, make a quick meal for yourself, or get all of your weekly meal prep done in one go, the Instant Pot Vortex is perhaps the best sous chef anyone working in the kitchen could hope for. Like all of the best air fryers, the Instant Pot Vortex is able to cook a tastier, healthier meal, and it does so without the theatrics of messy cooking and messy cleanup.

With this deal at Walmart the Instant Pot Vortex is only $79. That’s a $50 savings from its regular price of $129, a near steal by any standard. Free next day shipping is part of the deal, so grab yours now and you’ll be air frying in no time.

