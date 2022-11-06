This cupboard-sized air fryer is $35 at Walmart today

You probably recognize the Instant Pot brand as the category-defining pressure-cooker-based multifunction kitchen countertop appliance. The parent company, Instant Brands, also makes air fryers, the one of the most popular kitchen cooking appliances along with microwave ovens and Instant Pots. If you’re looking for air fryer deals but you’re hesitant to invest much money or give up valuable counterspace, Walmart just dropped a deal on the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 2-quart air fryer that is near irresistible. Normally $49, Walmart saves you $14 by pricing the air fryer at just $35.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Vortex 2-quart air fryer

There are tons of air fryer ovens available, but you don’t have to limit your search to the most expensive brands and models. If you check out the best air fryers, you’ll see a variety of shapes and sizes — some look more like toaster ovens or pressure cookers than a conventional air fryer. If you’re not sure what an Instant Pot is, you’ll be surprised by the the number and variety of ways you can cook food. The Instant Pot Vortex air fryer oven packs a respectable number of features in its very red body.

When you use the Instant Pot Vortex for its primary function, air frying, Instant Pot’s EvenCrisp technology helps you get consistent results every time by directing the heated air flow from top to bottom. Not only is your food cooked thoroughly but you also get the crispy finish people love in fried food. But in this case the yummy snacks and dishes you turn out don’t come with the health concerns of deep frying, because air fryers use little or no cooking oil — the heated air does the cooking, not hot oil. You can also use the Instant Pot Vortex to broil, roast, or reheat foot, which can save counter space and the higher cost of turning on your oven.

The Instant Pot Vortex air frying basket holds 2 quarts of food, the perfect size for serving one or two people or to quickly cook snacks for a small party. This air fryer is also easy to use, with a combination of a conventional dial to set the cooking time and temperature, and one-touch buttons with smart customizable programs for cooking wings, cookies, roasted veggies, and more. The air fry basket and included tray are both dishwasher safe, so cleanup is easy.

You can count on the Instant Pot brand to serve up highly functional, easy-to-use, small kitchen appliances. Walmart just invited excellent savings to the party by knocking down the Instant Pot Vortex air fryer oven to just $35. You can save $14 off the normal $49 price with this excellent sale, but don’t put off your decision for long — this deal is hot.

