Instant Pot multi-function programmable pressure cookers continue their status as one of the most-asked-for and most-frequently-purchased gifts for cooks. Instant Pots help novice and expert cooks alike save time, effort, and money, which explains their continued popularity. Amazon discounted several of the most popular Instant Pot pressure cooker models by as much as 50% as part of the post-Cyber Monday 12 Days of Deals sale.

We’ve found Amazon’s Instant Pot best deals. The five models below have the largest discounts, listed in descending order from 50% to 29% off list price. There are other Instant Post models with smaller discounts, but these are the best bargains. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or want more help in your own kitchen, these five deals can help you save up to $125.

Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $65 off



The 6-quart Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus is one of the most popular models. Six-quarts is the right size for families of three to five or six people. The 9-in-1 Duo Plus series is also available in 3-quart and 8-quart sizes. This model serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. You can use 15 one-touch smart programs with pre-programmed settings for temperature, pressure, or time or control the settings manually.

Normally priced at $130, the 6-quart Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus is just $65 during the 12 Days of Deals sale, discounted by 50% while the sale lasts.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8-quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker — $125 off



The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the larger of two sizes of one of the newest models – this size is right for large families and groups of six or more. Also available in a 6-quart version, the Duo Evo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sous vide cooker, grain maker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. This model has a more powerful heating element than others so that it can preheat faster. Other new features include an easy-sealing lid, faster pressure release, and an inner cooking pot you can use directly on a stovetop.

Usually $280, the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is discounted 45% to just $155.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-quart 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker — $60 off



The 6-quart Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker is available in just one size and can be controlled remotely, thanks to its network connectivity. Use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and cake maker. The Smart Wi-Fi Instant Pot is also Alexa compatible, so you can control it with voice commands.

Regularly priced $150, the 6-quart Instant Pot Smart WiFi model is just $90 for this sale, 40% off list price.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker — $27 off



The 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Mini is the right size for one to three people. The Duo is also available in 6-quart and 8-quart versions. The Duo Mini is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. Ordinarily $80, the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Mini is just $53, a 34% price cut, when you click a box in the listing for a discount coupon.

Instant Pot Duo 80 8-quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker — $41 off



The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo 80 prepares food for a crowd with the same functions as the Mini version above. Discounted 29%, the Duo 80 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. Instead of the usual $140 price, the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo 80 is just $89 during this sale.

