This Instant Pot Prime Day deal drops the price to $65 till midnight

Nina Derwin
By
Instant Pot Duo 8-quart surrounded by food.
Instant Pot

There is no appliance that performs quite as many functions as the Instant Pot, which is why it has quickly become one of the most popular kitchen staples. That’s why we’re so excited by this year’s Prime Day Instant Pot deals, specifically the deal on the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1. Originally priced at $100, the Instant Pot Duo is marked down to $65, saving you $35, or 35%, today only. Don’t miss out on the chance to take advantage of one of our favorite Prime Day deals , which will allow you to clear out your cabinets and replace a bunch of your other appliances with the Instant Pot Duo.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Duo

While there are many Instant Pots on the market, the Instant Pot Duo is one of the best models you can buy. The Instant Pot Duo is a 7-in-1 appliance, which means that it’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer. The Duo’s endless possibilities are thanks to 13 customizable smart programs, which mean that you can pressure cook everything from ribs to beans to soup and so much more. You can even preset your Instant Pot so you can cook your go-to meals at the touch of a button, or try some of the best Instant Pot recipes that we have collected so far.

With the Instant Pot Duo, you can cook your meals either fast or slow, which means that not only does it replace your pressure cooker, but it replaces your crock pot, too. When you use the pressure cooker setting, you can cook your meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. The Instant Pot Duo comes with over 10 different safety features to keep you and your family safe in the kitchen. Best of all, it has overheat protection, as well as a safe-locking lid.

The Instant Pot Duo is as easy to clean as it is easy to use. It’s fingerprint resistant, stainless steel sides stay looking their best and the lid, inner pot, and all of the other accessories are dishwasher safe. Is it any wonder that the Instant Pot Duo is one of our favorites? Be sure to check it out before the offer disappears at midnight. Also, don’t miss the best Instant Pot deals on the market right now once Prime Day ends.

