If you’re still vacuuming your house in the old-fashioned way, you’re missing out. Instead of painstakingly going through every room to clear your floor of dust, you should invest in a reliable robot vacuum cleaner. Today’s your lucky day because we found one of the best robot vacuum deals at Walmart. You can pick up the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for just $97, a huge $83 off the original price of $180. Don’t miss your chance to pick up this incredible 46% discount today. Keep reading to discover how this robot vacuum can revolutionize how you clean your space.

The Ionvac SmartClean 2000 is one of the best robot vacuums in its price range, offering an excellent balance between value and functionality. Users love it so much that 66% of the 2,125 reviews it has on Walmart are five-star! It’s equipped with everything you need to clean your house hassle-free. The SmartClean comes with a powerful motor with up to 2000Pa of suction power, on par with other robot vacuums that are several times more expensive. Its robust cleaning system can take away even the most stubborn of debris. There are side brushes for pulling the dirt, a roller brush to get tiny particles, and a high-efficiency filter to remove pesky allergens and dust. There’s also a sizable 600-milliliter dustbin, which minimizes the need to frequently unload it.

Since it’s a robot vacuum cleaner, it also comes with plenty of excellent smart features. It has four automatic cleaning modes, including an auto-clean mode that intelligently chooses the perfect method for your house. There are also anti-collision and cliff sensors that help it avoid nasty falls and bumps. You can control it entirely using a paired smartphone app or with the included remote control. The SmartClean can also automatically sense when its battery is low and go back to its dock to recharge.

This deal is hard to beat if you need a great robot vacuum cleaner for a budget price. You can get the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 at Walmart for only $97. That’s a massive $83 discount on the regular price and easily one of the best smart home deals of the month. This offer could expire at any time, so hit the Buy Now button below to get it while it’s still here!

