If you weren’t able to purchase a robot vacuum from Amazon’s robot vacuum deals for Prime Day, don’t worry because some of the competing offers of other retailers like Walmart are still online, such as this $91 discount for the IonVac SmartClean 2000 that slashes its price to a very affordable $89 from its original price of $180. It’s unclear how long this deal will last though, so you better hurry in taking advantage of it before it disappears.

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 will keep your floors spotless with its powerful motor, which offers 2,000Pa of suction power, and a complete cleaning system with side brushes that move debris into the suction area, a roller brush that captures even the smallest of particles, and a large dustbin with a capacity of 600 ml. There are four cleaning modes to choose from, depending on what you need — auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual control. The device can easily navigate through different surfaces, including hardwood and carpets, with its gripping rubber wheels, so you don’t have to give it extra attention to check if it’s getting around your house when it starts cleaning.

According to this guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, the features that you should be looking for include sophisticated sensors. The IonVac SmartClean 2000 checks that box with its anti-collision sensors, which stop it from bumping into and damaging your furniture, and cliff sensors, which prevent it from falling down the stairs and ledges. Like the best robot vacuums, you can set the cleaning schedule of the IonVac SmartClean 2000 through its companion app or with the help of digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Once it’s done, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge for the next session.

You can get a reliable robot vacuum on a budget with Walmart’s $91 price cut for the IonVac SmartClean 2000. It’s yours for just $89, compared to its original price of $180. Walmart’s continuing to offer the robot vacuum for this price even after the competition with Amazon during Prime Day, but we’re not sure until when. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you’re interested in the IonVac SmartClean 2000, so that you can get it for this special price.

