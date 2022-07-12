 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry and buy this self-emptying robot vacuum for just $155 right now

Erika Rawes
By

You can find Prime Day deals on a variety of products, but the Prime Day robot vacuum deals are some of the best. Walmart is selling a self-emptying robot vacuum for only $155, which is more than 62% off its original price of $400. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on any self-emptying robot vacuum. The ionvac SmartClean V4 could sell out quickly, so pick up this robot vacuum as soon as possible if you want it at this low price.

Why you should buy this self-emptying robot vacuum

IonVac SmartClean 2000 cleaning the floor.

Vacuums with auto-emptying docks are typically among the most expensive units. When Roomba first released the j7+ a few years back, it retailed for $949. Since then, more and more brands have developed self-emptying units, but this is the cheapest unit we’ve seen so far. This vacuum offers Wi-Fi connectivity, S-pattern travel to cover floors, good suction, a feature-rich app, and HEPA filtration.

The ionvac SmartClean V4 stores a month’s worth of floor dirt in the dust bag contained within the dock. This means you can basically “set it and forget it” because you seldom have to worry about emptying the dust and debris. Replacement bags are affordable, and a six-pack will only cost around $15. The ionvac SmartClean V4 has smart navigation, using optics sensors, anti-collision sensors, and cliff sensors to navigate around your home.

The V4 includes a basic remote control for those who aren’t interested in app control or want supplemental control options, but you can also connect it to the Tzumi smart home app for additional features like scheduling, locating the vacuum, or viewing the cleaning history. You can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control as well.

The suction power on the V4 is impressive, with ample suction power to pick up crumbs and dust. The battery lasts for up to 120 minutes before the robot will return to the dock to charge, and there are six different cleaning modes to let you get the best clean for your specific situation. Whether you just need a spot clean, an edge clean, or a full house clean, the V4 has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Walmart Prime Day Deals 2022: Best tech deals to shop today

Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.

Don’t miss this $250 discount on this Full HD projector for Prime Day

Front angle of the XGIMI MoGo Portable Projector.

Walmart may have won Prime Day with this gaming laptop deal

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

This 27-inch curved 165Hz monitor is $169, because Prime Day

The Acer ED270R Sbiipx 27" Curved Full HD 165Hz Monitor.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Fire 7 Prime Day deal drops the price to just $30 — but hurry!

amazon fire 7 tablet deal presidents day 2021

Surface Pro 8 is $350 off in Best Buy’s (unofficial) Prime Day sale

The Surface Pro 8, showing its keyboard and kickstand.

The best Prime Day laptop deals 2022

Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro 16 at Amazon for Prime Day 2022

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro

Insane Prime Day deal drops price of Braava Robot Mop by $200

iRobot Braava Jet m6

Prime Day: Turn any TV into a Smart TV with this $12 Accessory

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best TV deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a 70-inch for $500

An LG 65-inch 4K smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.