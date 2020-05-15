iPad 10.2 is down to its lowest price of the year ahead of Memorial Day

In the market for a new iPad? This is the ideal time to grab one with early Memorial Day sales offering some great deals. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the latest iPad 10.2 from only $250 ahead of Memorial Day, down $80 from the usual $330 — the lowest price we’ve seen it this year.

To be more specific, the 32GB model of the iPad 10.2 is down to $250 from $330. There are also discounts on the higher capacity 128GB variant. That model is on sale for only $330, reduced by $100 from $430. That makes it effectively the same price as the 32GB variant usually is.

iPad 10.2 (32GB) — $250, was $330:

iPad 10.2 (128GB) — $330, was $430:

The Apple iPad 10.2 bundles a 10.2-inch Retina display with an A10 Fusion chip so it’s suitably speedy whether you’re juggling multiple tabs in Safari or playing a game through Apple Arcade. Many people find it great as a casual replacement to their PC or Mac, saving them the need to grab their laptop or head to their desktop system. It has a touch ID fingerprint sensor so you have the added peace of mind of it only recognizing your touch. There’s also an 8MP back camera along with a 1.2MP HD front camera for FaceTime sessions. The device offers up to 10 hours of battery life so you should be good to go for a while.

The price cut applies to all the colors that iPads are offered in so you can get the Space Gray, Silver, or Gold for the same price. It’s a fantastic offer. The iPad 10.2 offers plenty of great entertainment as well as productivity features. You can use it to catch up on work emails, write up reports, and other work-related purposes, before switching over to binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix or kicking back and relaxing with a game or your latest Kindle Unlimited acquisition.

You even get Apple TV+ free for a year along with Apple Music for free for four months!

Grab the offer now. Price cuts for Apple iPads don’t happen often, and we expect the price to go back up very soon if it doesn’t sell out before then.

After something a bit different? We’ve found plenty more iPad deals.

