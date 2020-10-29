The latest iPad 10.2 is so cheap right now we thought it was a mistake

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a few weeks away, but discounts have already started, which is good news for those on the hunt for tablet deals. If you are looking for iPad deals, in particular, the 32GB version of the latest iPad 10.2 is currently being offered for only $299 — a $30 discount from its original price of $329. The latest iPad was only released in September, so it’s surprising that its price has already dipped below $300.

The iPad 10.2 features a 10.2-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620, for superb colors and clarity for browsing documents, watching TV shows, or playing games. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which enables seamless multitasking between apps, and comes with an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 1.2MP front-facing camera, which won’t blow you away but are serviceable for basic picture-taking and video-calling functions.

Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the iPad, but the tablet can easily last for days without charging depending on your usage. However, unlike the other iPad models that have shifted to a USB-C port for charging, the latest iPad retains the Lightning port, which is actually a plus if you also own an iPhone as they can share cables and chargers.

Further expanding the capabilities of the device is iPadOS 14. Apple’s latest operating system for tablets redesigned widgets to become stackable and show more information, improves iPadOS-native apps with the addition of sidebars and pull-down menus, adds the more powerful Universal Search, and introduces the Scribble feature that transforms writing done with the Apple Pencil into text.

The iPad 10.2 was only released in September, so you should jump at any opportunity to get the tablet at a discounted price. There’s no assurance that you can get a better deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, if there will even be a discount at all, so you might want to take advantage of the chance to buy the 32GB version of the latest iPad at $30 off its original price of $329, bringing it down to only $299. If you’re thinking of grabbing the iPad for a holiday gift to a loved one or yourself, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button.

