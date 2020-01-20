Apple’s iPad has always been on top of the tablet game. With many different variations in terms of size, storage, connectivity, and functionality, the iPad lineup has something to offer for almost every consumer. There’s the entry-level iPad which is a suitable tablet for most people, the iPad Mini for those seeking portability, the iPad Pro for some serious tablet power and laptop replacement capabilities, and the iPad Air for people looking for a solid mix of affordability and performance.

As the best tablets around, it’s no surprise that Apple iPads come with premium price tags. With these iPad deals on Amazon, however, you don’t have to pay the full price. Jump on these offers we found for the latest iPad and iPad Pro and save as much as $170.

New Apple iPad, 10.2-Inch – up to $50 off

The seventh-generation Apple iPad is currently featured in our best tablets list, with our review team noting that it represents the culmination of all of Apple’s experience. It’s a great, easily accessible all-around device that’s suitable for most people, and especially for buyers on a budget. And since it runs the new iPadOS, it can also transform into a capable 2-in-1.

The iPadOS is what makes the latest iPad a real winner. The biggest improvements in this updated operating system include the ability to use multiple apps in the Slide Over menu, a revamped home screen layout that includes the Today View widgets, and the Split View which allows you to open multiple windows of the same app. Another welcome feature is the desktop-grade Safari, which now pulls the desktop versions of websites instead of mobile view. Our reviewer even vouches for its ability to stand in for your laptop.

The new iPad’s screen is bigger than those of older models, which means more space for multitasking. Its support for the Apple Pencil has been enhanced as well, but what makes it a real productivity machine is that it’s now compatible with the Smart Keyboard (sold separately). It’s not the most comfortable, so we recommend a third-party keyboard if you’re planning to use the iPad as a portable workstation.

From entertainment to productivity, the latest Apple iPad is one of your best options. It’s reasonably priced, durable, and will receive support from Apple for many years. Almost all color, storage, and connectivity variants are discounted by up to $50 off. Order today on Amazon for as low as $279.

New Apple iPad Wi-Fi:

32GB for $279

128GB for $379

New Apple iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular:

32GB for $429

128GB for $514

Apple iPad Pro, Latest Model – up to $170 off

If you’ve got the money and want some serious power in a tablet, the latest iPad Pro is your best pick. It’s the beefier sibling of the standard 10.2-inch iPad, boasting more powerful hardware and a larger display that’s comparable to a laptop or most Chromebooks. With a boost in screen size and performance, it easily makes for a productivity machine that’s truly capable of replacing your bulky laptop. You can even opt to use it with accessories like a stylus and keyboard to get the most out of it.

The current-generation iPad Pro comes in two sizes: The new version with an 11-inch screen and one with a 12.9-inch display. Both variants run on the improved A12X Bionic CPU backed by 4GB of RAM (or 6GB in the 1TB model), ensuring snappier performance and more fluid multitasking. The 11-inch Pro display flaunts a sharp 2,388 x 1,688 HD resolution, while the 12.9-inch model offers an increased 2,732 x 2,048 pixels of screen real estate. Both come with Apple’s spectacular proprietary Retina display technology, complete with Face ID for security.

As a device meant for on-the-go usage, the Apple iPad Pro fares well in terms of battery life. It can get you through a full day of work and even stretches longer if you’re only using for a few hours at a time.

The iPad Pro is compatible with the new iPadOS, so you’ll get to enjoy all the improved and exciting features which cover the desktop-grade Safari, multiple apps in the Slide Over menu, and the refreshed home screen layout. Order today on Amazon for as low as $729.

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch, Wi-Fi:

64GB for $729

512GB for $1,049

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular:

64GB for $825

256GB for $1,011

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch, Wi-Fi:

64GB for $899

256GB for $1,049

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular:

64GB for $1,024

256GB for $1,195

1TB for $1,529

