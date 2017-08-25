Take up to $210 off new and refurbished iOS tablets with our top 6 iPad deals

Let’s face it: Apple products don’t come cheap. For the Mac-heads out there, however, the simplicity of use, reliability, and build quality of Apple hardware is hard to beat and well worth the price. You can still catch some solid discounts on Apple gear if you’re vigilant, and to give you a head start, we’ve smoked out some current iPad deals that can save you as much as $210 on a selection of new and professionally refurbished iOS tablets.

Arguably the best way to snag deep discounts on iPads and other Mac gadgets is to buy stuff that is refurbished by the professionals at Apple. These recertified iPads all come with brand-new outer shells and batteries, making them look and feel practically brand new, and are covered by a one-year warranty.

7.9-inch 128GB iPad Mini 4: The iPad Mini 4 boasts a 7.9-inch Retina display and weighs in at just .67 pounds which makes for a compact and easily portable tablet. This refurbished model comes with 128GB of flash storage and can be yours for $339 directly from Apple, saving you $60. The iPad Mini is soon to be discontinued, so now’s the time to grab one if you’ve been eyeing it.

9.7-inch 64GB iPad Air 2: The super-light iPad Air 2 features the enhanced 9.7-inch Retina display and is the perfect choice for someone who wants a thin and light tablet that doesn't sacrifice screen size. A nice 15-percent discount of $70 knocks this 64GB iPad Air 2 down to $379.

7.9-inch 128GB iPad Mini 2 with cellular service: The iPad Mini 2 features the same 7.9-inch display as the Mini 4, but this one adds cellular connectivity for those of you with data plans from Verizon and AT&T. It also provides the biggest discount of all the iPad deals on our list at its $419 price tag, saving you a whopping $210.

These iPad deals aren’t as hot as the discounts on refurbished models, but if you really want a tablet that’s brand-spanking new, then you can still enjoy some nice savings on these picks from MacMall:

