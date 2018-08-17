Digital Trends
Best Buy slashes the price of the iPad Mini 4 for its anniversary sale

Jacob Kienlen
Apple iPad Mini 4
When it comes to smartphones, there is a clear dichotomy: Android versus Apple. Though a lot of features are similar between the two, there is a certain level of loyalty deeply rooted on either side. Occasionally, an Apple user will convert to Android and vice versa, but for the most part, people stay on one side and vehemently defend it.

When it comes to tablets, however, the lines start to blur in favor of Apple. No matter where your loyalties lie, if you’ve ever thought about purchasing a tablet, the iPad is likely the first thing that popped into your mind. Whether you use an iPhone or an Android phone, from now until August 18, the Best Buy anniversary sale has an offer you’ll want to think about — $125 off the iPad Mini 4, bringing the price down to $275.

The main selling point for an iPad is that it’s neither a smartphone or a laptop — it’s somewhere in between. You can use it for work or play, and with that larger mobile screen, its great for streaming video. If all you’re looking for in a tablet is screen size, the 9.7 inch screen on the traditional iPad and the 12.9-inch screen on the iPad Pro will be your best bet. The iPad Mini 4 offers a smaller 7.9-inch screen, making it the most portable iPad on the market right now. Despite a smaller stature, this particular model packs an impressive 128 GB of storage space for apps, pictures, and videos. It also has a 10-hour battery life, so you won’t be constantly charging it.

No matter what your smartphone affinity is, this iPad Mini 4 128GB tablet deal is rather tempting. I’ve been using nothing but Samsung phones since the beginning and I have a pretty serious aversion to Apple products, but even I own an iPad. Sure, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy tablets out there, but after doing quite a bit of research, I reluctantly decided to go with the iOS option available. With a wide variety of games from the App Store and an easy-to-use interface, I’ve never regretted my decision to betray Samsung in favor of Apple — just this once. So if you have any interest in owning an iPad, then this deep discount from Best Buy makes it an excellent time to pick one up.

$275 | Best Buy

