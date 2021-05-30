  1. Deals
Amazon is practically giving away the iPad Mini in Memorial Day deal

By

Right now, you can grab the latest iPad Mini for just $369, saving you $30 on the usual price. It’s all part of this year’s Memorial Day sales. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new Apple-flavored tablet, this is the time to do so with the savings soon adding up fast in the Amazon Memorial Day Sale.

In terms of iPad deals, this one is pretty great given the iPad Mini is already keenly priced anyhow. In our iPad Mini review, we were impressed by its screen along with its great battery life and portable nature. The latter is precisely why it features on our best iPad list as the best small-screen iPad out there.

All of this is because there’s a lot to love about the Apple iPad Mini. That includes its 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color functionality, an A12 Bionic processor, an 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, along with touch ID fingerprint sensor support for great security. Simply put, it’s like the larger iPad but on a smaller scale so if you have smaller hands or simply prefer a much more portable experience, you’ll be delighted by what the iPad Mini brings to the (smaller) table. While it might not be the latest technology, it’s still more than speedy enough to contend with the latest apps, whether you’re looking for productivity tools or are keen to play the latest games via Apple Arcade. It feels great in your hands and is easy to take out and about with you, too.

Right now, the Apple iPad Mini is just $369 in the Amazon Memorial Day Sale 2021. With a savings of $30, this is a great time to indulge in a new iPad whether that’s for you or as a gift for someone else. We expect stock to be reasonably limited at this price so if you’re keen to get in on the action, now is the time to do so. Just in case the price goes back up in the future. You won’t be disappointed.

