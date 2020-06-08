  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

iPad Pro (2020) down to cheapest-ever price for Father’s Day

By
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Want to treat your dad to the best Father’s Day gift ever? Why not buy him the best iPad Pro out there? Right now, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to its cheapest-ever price at Amazon so you can snap one up for $950. It’s sure to be the perfect gift idea if you’re looking for something a little more premium thanks to its fantastic screen quality and high performance.

The iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) edition is the best tablet that Apple has produced so far. It has a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that makes everything look fantastic. That’s in part thanks to technology like ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color that ensures that colors pop just right on the screen, along with Apple’s ability to design great screens. It also utilizes an A12Z bionic chip which is the fastest processor for an iPad right now ensuring that whatever you do on the tablet, it reacts speedily. The 128GB storage means plenty of room to store whatever you want from important documents to the latest games courtesy of Apple Arcade.

Want to take photos on your iPad Pro? That’s also an option, courtesy of a 12MP wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and lidar scanner for the best quality images. There’s a 7MP TrueDepth front camera too for selfie snapping or FaceTime calls. It sounds good too, thanks to four speakers and five studio-quality microphones.

For security, there’s FaceID protection plus you can use Apple Pay to pay for stuff via your iPad.

Further down the line, if you want to turn the iPad Pro into an even more professional tablet, it also has support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil, so it will easily switch into a 2-in-1 style laptop if you need it to.

Earlier this year, we described it as “the best version of the best tablet you can buy” for good reason. It looks great, feels great, and can contend with everything you throw at it. Whether your dad is watching his latest favorite shows on Netflix or using the iPad Pro to work on a business presentation, he’ll appreciate what he can do with it.

Simply put, your father is sure to love a gift like this. Right now, it’s listed on Amazon for $15 off at $985 with a further $34 discounted at the checkout making it only $950. It’s the ideal gift for Father’s Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Father’s Day iPad Deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for June 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

These are the best cheap iPad deals for June 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Apple iPad 10.2, Apple Watch Series 5 back down to lowest-ever prices

apple watch series 5 deal best buy memorial day sale review hero 768x479 c

How to connect your phone to an Xbox One

How to save money by buying a refurbished iPhone

iphone xr pocket

Leak: 2021 iPad Pro will have 5G support and a mini-LED display

The best iPhone 11 cases and covers

The best cheap Kindle deals for June 2020: Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis

The best iPad (2018) screen protectors

AirPods Pro vs. AirPods: Which are better?

airpods pro vs review feature

What is Google Assistant? Here’s the guide you need to get started

What is Google Assistant

The best Samsung Galaxy deals for June 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

Best smartphone deals for June 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel