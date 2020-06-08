iPad Pro (2020) down to cheapest-ever price for Father’s Day

Want to treat your dad to the best Father’s Day gift ever? Why not buy him the best iPad Pro out there? Right now, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to its cheapest-ever price at Amazon so you can snap one up for $950. It’s sure to be the perfect gift idea if you’re looking for something a little more premium thanks to its fantastic screen quality and high performance.

The iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) edition is the best tablet that Apple has produced so far. It has a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that makes everything look fantastic. That’s in part thanks to technology like ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color that ensures that colors pop just right on the screen, along with Apple’s ability to design great screens. It also utilizes an A12Z bionic chip which is the fastest processor for an iPad right now ensuring that whatever you do on the tablet, it reacts speedily. The 128GB storage means plenty of room to store whatever you want from important documents to the latest games courtesy of Apple Arcade.

Want to take photos on your iPad Pro? That’s also an option, courtesy of a 12MP wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and lidar scanner for the best quality images. There’s a 7MP TrueDepth front camera too for selfie snapping or FaceTime calls. It sounds good too, thanks to four speakers and five studio-quality microphones.

For security, there’s FaceID protection plus you can use Apple Pay to pay for stuff via your iPad.

Further down the line, if you want to turn the iPad Pro into an even more professional tablet, it also has support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil, so it will easily switch into a 2-in-1 style laptop if you need it to.

Earlier this year, we described it as “the best version of the best tablet you can buy” for good reason. It looks great, feels great, and can contend with everything you throw at it. Whether your dad is watching his latest favorite shows on Netflix or using the iPad Pro to work on a business presentation, he’ll appreciate what he can do with it.

Simply put, your father is sure to love a gift like this. Right now, it’s listed on Amazon for $15 off at $985 with a further $34 discounted at the checkout making it only $950. It’s the ideal gift for Father’s Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations