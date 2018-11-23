Get the iPhone 6s Plus 32gb for only $300 on Black Friday

Digital Trends
iPhone 6S Plus

Apple continues to dominate the smartphone industry with just about every version of the iPhone.  For more than a decade, more people have purchased iPhones than any other phone on the market. There are many reasons iPhone users are loyal to their phones: the phones are easy to use; they are built with quality and are reliable, rarely crashing; and users are locked into the Apple ecosystem with features like iMessage and FaceTime. There are so many more reasons to invest in an iPhone, including the fact that the phones last a while as long as you treat them well.

What that means in the end is that — despite the hefty cost of an iPhone — it retains its value for a while. Previous versions of the iPhone continue to be sought after even years after they were initially released.

If you’re looking to get an iPhone this Black Friday, but aren’t ready to spend more than $1,000 on the new XS or XS Max, then look no further than Walmart. The major retailer is currently offering an iPhone 6s Plus 32GB for only $300. In order to get the deal, you have to sign up for a Straight Talk Wireless prepaid account, which means you can get the phone without getting locked into a long-term contract or agreement.

The offer is limited to two iPhones per customer, in case you’re looking to get one for yourself and one for a family member this holiday season. This deal is especially good for parents who want to get their children phones, but don’t want to spend a ton of money upfront.

Buy The iPhone 6s Plus Now

To learn more about the iPhone 6s Plus, check out our full review here. Is this not the right deal for you? Here’s a full list of all the best Black Friday Apple deals. And if another phone is what you decide you need, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Black Friday Mobile deals.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

