Digital Trends
Deals

Need to protect your smartphone? These cases under $20 are for every iPhone user

Jenifer Calle
By

Phone cases help protect your phone and if you own an iPhone you’re definitely going to want one for your smartphone. Even if you have Apple Care, fixing a broken screen is going to cost you at least a $100. Cover your iPhone with a protective OtterBox case or choose a more stylish marble look. Choose a functional wallet case or pick a fun selfie LED light case. Walmart is offering great discounts on phone cases from the newest iPhone XR to the iPhone 7.

Take a look at the selection of iPhone cases below.

Zizo Transparent Case for newest iPhone to iPhone 7

iphone cases under 20 walmart transparent case

Zizo Ion transparent screen protector completely protects your phone with an included glass screen protector. The design is simple and lightweight plus it comes in eight different colors so you can style it to your choosing.

i-Blason Waterproof Case for iPhone X

iphone cases under 20 walmart iphonex case

This i-Blason waterproof case is full body rugged case and the black case is only $20.

OtterBox for iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus (Certified Refurbished)

iphone cases under 20 walmart 8 plus otterbox

OtterBox Defender Series case and holster with belt clip that doubles as a stand is the gold standard when it comes to protection. You can be confident about the drop protection with this tough case.

White Marble Case for iPhone XS and iPhone X 

iphone cases under 20 walmart iphonexs case

This shockproof case is made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and has a cool marble design.

Potogold iPhone 8 Card Case

iphone cases under 20 walmart card case iphone8

This TIPU rose gold iPhone 8 phone case is anti-scratch and shock absorbent. It’s compatible with a magnetic car mount and its design includes a card slot for securely storing IDs, credit cards, or transit cards.

Gear Beast Wallet Case for iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus

iphone cases under 20 walmart wallet case

The Gear Beast is a slim wallet phone case that conveniently holds your cards and IDs in the back of your phone so you don’t have to reach for your purse or wallet each time.

Ulak Wallet Case for iPhone 8 and iPhone 7

iphone cases under 20 walmart iphone8 case

The Ulak iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 wallet case is a full protective cover that also functions as a wallet for all your credit cards and IDs.

Mundaze Wallet Case for iPhone 7 Plus

iphone cases under 20 walmart extra wallet space phone case

If you want even extra wallet space this phone case is perfect for you. It comes in five different colors and functions as a stand as well.

Global Phoenix GPCT iPhone 7 Plus Light-Up LED Phone Case

iphone cases under 20 walmart led phone case

Universal Waterproof Case

iphone cases under 20 walmart waterproof case

This waterproof pouch works as a protective case for whatever type of phone or tablet you have. If you’re planning a spring break vacation somewhere tropical you’re going to want to protect your phone with this waterproof bag.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more vacuum deals, Roomba deals, and more on our curated best deals page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter for all the best deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
report nintendo switch features a multi touch display 2 640x0
Deals

This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free

Walmart is currently hosting a solid Nintendo bundle that gets you a free copy of 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' when you purchase the Switch at full price. For $299, it's a pretty decent deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to change the background on a mac macbook pro 2016 hero 1500x1000
Computing

MacBook Pro 13 hits Black Friday pricing in March with $300 drop

If you're quick, you can grab an Apple MacBook Pro for $300 off as part of a limited Amazon discount. The model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
corsair mouse keyboad headset sale corsairvoidprops4
Gaming

Save serious cash on a Corsair headset, keyboard, and mouse during Amazon’s sale

Corsair is currently running a sale through Amazon on a headset, keyboard, and mouse, all designed with gaming in mind. Savings last from March 3 through March 9 on all three products.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Walmart nets you big savings on games for Xbox, PS4, and Switch

Walmart is currently offering several big-name video games on its website at reduced prices. Games include Just Cause 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Dell XPS 15 9570 overhead
News

Walmart cuts price on Dell XPS 15 laptop with GTX 1050 Ti graphics to $970

If you're a gamer, you might want to check out the XPS 15 9570. Walmart is currently running a sale on the GTX 1050 Ti variant of popular Dell notebook, cutting its pricing down to less than $1,000
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best waterproof cameras version 1532273640 olympus tough tg 5
Photography

Bundle up to save big on Canon and Nikon DSLRs, waterproof cameras

Looking for a beginner's DSLR, an advanced compact or a waterproof compact camera? Walmart has several camera bundles on sale, which means you don't even have to add a memory card to the cart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best tax software 2019 deals taxes
Deals

Amazon discounts TurboTax, H&R Block, and Quickbooks tax software

Do you dread doing your taxes? Luckily, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! Check out deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
walmart 4k tv deals from samsung
Deals

Walmart chops prices on Samsung 4K Smart TVs by up to $1,400

If you've been living your life in 1080p and are finally feeling ready to finally upgrade to 4K, Walmart has some pretty solid savings right now. Get up to $1400 off a brand new TV while supplies last.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for March 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for March 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Vizio D-Series
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with options under $300

Shopping for a new Ultra HD smart TV that won’t break the bank? The solid yet affordable Vizio D-Series 4K TVs are on sale right now from Walmart at discounted prices that can save you up to $200.
Posted By Lucas Coll
jbl everest 310 wireless headphones deal featured
Deals

These already-affordable JBL wireless headphones are at the lowest price ever

The JBL Everest 2.0 wireless headphones series consists of the Everest 110, Everest 310, Everest 710, and Elite 750NC. Walmart is discounting the already-affordable JBL Everest 310 right now.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
neavio first headphones that charge your phone kickstarter
News

These are the first noise-canceling headphones that also charge your phone

Neavio's headphones are the first noise-canceling headphones that can also charge your phone. Forget to charge your smartphone? These headphones will provide that extra energy boost. If you back it up on Kickstarter you can get these cool…
Posted By Jenifer Calle