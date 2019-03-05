Share

Phone cases help protect your phone and if you own an iPhone you’re definitely going to want one for your smartphone. Even if you have Apple Care, fixing a broken screen is going to cost you at least a $100. Cover your iPhone with a protective OtterBox case or choose a more stylish marble look. Choose a functional wallet case or pick a fun selfie LED light case. Walmart is offering great discounts on phone cases from the newest iPhone XR to the iPhone 7.

Take a look at the selection of iPhone cases below.

Zizo Transparent Case for newest iPhone to iPhone 7

Zizo Ion transparent screen protector completely protects your phone with an included glass screen protector. The design is simple and lightweight plus it comes in eight different colors so you can style it to your choosing.

i-Blason Waterproof Case for iPhone X

This i-Blason waterproof case is full body rugged case and the black case is only $20.

OtterBox for iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus (Certified Refurbished)

OtterBox Defender Series case and holster with belt clip that doubles as a stand is the gold standard when it comes to protection. You can be confident about the drop protection with this tough case.

White Marble Case for iPhone XS and iPhone X

This shockproof case is made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and has a cool marble design.

Potogold iPhone 8 Card Case

This TIPU rose gold iPhone 8 phone case is anti-scratch and shock absorbent. It’s compatible with a magnetic car mount and its design includes a card slot for securely storing IDs, credit cards, or transit cards.

Gear Beast Wallet Case for iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus

The Gear Beast is a slim wallet phone case that conveniently holds your cards and IDs in the back of your phone so you don’t have to reach for your purse or wallet each time.

Ulak Wallet Case for iPhone 8 and iPhone 7

The Ulak iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 wallet case is a full protective cover that also functions as a wallet for all your credit cards and IDs.

Mundaze Wallet Case for iPhone 7 Plus

If you want even extra wallet space this phone case is perfect for you. It comes in five different colors and functions as a stand as well.

Global Phoenix GPCT iPhone 7 Plus Light-Up LED Phone Case

Universal Waterproof Case

This waterproof pouch works as a protective case for whatever type of phone or tablet you have. If you’re planning a spring break vacation somewhere tropical you’re going to want to protect your phone with this waterproof bag.

