If you’re looking for a cheap but well-made smartphone, there are Walmart Black Friday deals with you in mind. You can buy the Apple iPhone SE (2020) for just $149 saving you $100 off the usual price of $249. There’s a slight catch in that it’s locked to the Straight Talk network but at this price, it’s still worth it with that small compromise. Let’s take a look at why the iPhone SE (2020) is still such a great phone.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone SE (2020)

The best Black Friday phone deals often focus on more expensive devices so if you’re looking for a bargain, you’re unlikely to find a better one than the Apple iPhone SE (2020). Previously one of the best phones for anyone looking for a smaller handset, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) continues to be an appealing device. It offers a great 4.7-inch retina display so whatever you’re doing on it looks fantastic. Its Apple A13 Bionic processor continues to provide reliable performance, even when gaming. It also has a 12MP main camera along with a 7MP front camera so it’s great for taking photos of scenery or taking selfies with your buddies. It’s a great bet for taking videos, too, thanks to its 4K video recording support, ensuring you get some great visuals.

64GB of storage space means you should be good for saving a few videos as well as installing plenty of apps and games. It also has decent battery life with up to 13 hours of video playback on one charge meaning it should last you throughout the day. Buying this particular Apple iPhone SE (2020) means you’ll be tied into the Straight Talk network but that’s not a problem at this price range with some popular plans available.

Ideal for anyone who wants to dip into the Apple ecosystem without spending a fortune, or that needs a cheap phone upgrade, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) remains a good phone. Normally priced at $249, it’s down to $149 for a limited time only as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals. Thanks to Walmart starting its sale early, this is the ideal time for shoppers to beat the rush and get a bargain already.

