Walmart drops price of iPhone XR (refurbished) to $430 for Black Friday

If an Apple iPhone is on your short list of must-have deals to take advantage of this Black Friday, we don’t blame you. Coughing up over a thousand dollars on a brand new iPhone 11 Pro could put a serious dent in your wallet. For those on a budget, there’s an option out there for you, too. Walmart’s deal on a refurbished iPhone XR is too good to ignore. For only $430, you can get your hands on a factory unlocked 64GB model — that’s $170 less than the selling price of a new model.

The iPhone XR was released a year ago, and while there is a newer series of iPhones released since (the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max), those models start at $700 and can cost as much as $1450 depending on the configuration. Luckily, iPhones are known to last for years and they retain their value better than any other smartphone in the market. Get it now during Walmart’s Black Friday sale for only $430.

If this particular iPhone model is not for you? Not to worry. We’ve been compiling the best Black Friday iPhone deals across various retail sites (go here for all Apple products on sale for Black Friday.) Not necessarily an Apple enthusiast? Check out the best Black Friday smartphone deals.

Our review team was very impressed with the iPhone XR, stating that it’s the easy choice for anybody who wants the iPhone experience without the flagship iPhone price. The iPhone XR naturally features the beautiful display, build quality, and fit and finish that Apple is well-known for, but our review also cited its intuitive interface, excellent camera, snappy hardware performance, and all-day battery life as other notable high points. In short: The iPhone XR is pretty much the complete package and one that’s considerably more budget-friendly than premium flagships, which seem to keep getting more expensive every year.

Just like its siblings, the XR is built with the A12 Bionic chip but it comes with a smaller 3GB RAM. This does not prevent it from providing great performance. This iPhone can handle almost all of your everyday tasks, even running ARKit 2.0 games flawlessly.

At the time of launch last year, Apple said the XR has the longest battery life ever in an iPhone. It beat out the pricier XS and XS Max when we tested it. This smartphone will easily get you through a full day and then some. It’s a no-brainer budget choice whether for yourself or for the parents out there, this is a great option for your kids. Get it now at Walmart and save $170.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations