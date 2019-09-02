Looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone XS Max but a bit hesitant because of its steep price tag? You may want to consider going for a renewed model. Amazon has the 256GB unlocked renewed version of the Apple iPhone XS Max on sale right now, hacking its price from $1,400 to $1,015. Stocks are limited for both the gold and space gray variants, so you better grab what you want before it’s gone.

This renewed iPhone has been thoroughly tested and inspected by Amazon-qualified suppliers to work and look like new. It is also backed by a 90-day guarantee for your peace of mind. Please note that the box and accessories are generic, and no headphones are included in the purchase.

The XS Max is the bigger sibling of the XS. Both units carry the same features, but they differ in screen size and battery. Sized at 6.5 inches, the XS Max’s OLED screen is massive and great to gaze at. It has a crisp resolution of 2,688 x 1,242 pixels and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, making it an absolute joy to watch movies and videos. The only downside of its tall screen is the difficulty to reach certain areas such as the Notification Center menus, but Apple made up for this issue by adding in a Reachability feature which allows you to move items from the top of the screen down to the middle.

At the heart of the XS Max is Apple’s most powerful processor — the A12 Bionic. This chipset enables a buttery smooth performance, from playing augmented reality and graphically intensive games to multitasking and switching between multiple open applications. The operating system is also fluid, with small touches like Memojis, Siri Suggestions, and grouped notification system making the overall experience fun and convenient.

Apple has made significant improvements on the camera front as well. Its dual-camera system is the same as before, but the image sensor is now larger to help take better low-light photos. There’s also the Smart HDR feature which enables the camera to snap photos at three different exposures, and then combine them all to create the best-looking photo.

Indulge in a remarkable mobile experience with Apple’s biggest and most powerful iPhone yet — the XS Max. You can order the 256GB unlocked renewed version for only $1,015 instead of the usual $1,400 from Amazon.

