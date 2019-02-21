Share

As the internet becomes increasingly integrated with more and more aspects of our daily lives, the need for digital protection has become greater than ever. When it comes to internet security and privacy, people are most often concerned with locking down their personal computers, but your mobile devices also need protection – and contrary to popular belief, Apple software is not imbued with magical immunity to viruses, spyware, and other digital attack vectors.

One of the best ways to protect your privacy and sensitive personal data in the modern digital age is to sign up for a trusted virtual private network (VPN) provider. One of our favorite VPNs for iPhones and iPads, IPVanish, is now offering a huge discount on its two-year subscription as part of its 7th-birthday promotion. Read on to find out more about how this VPN works and how you can save.

If you’re unfamiliar with how exactly a VPN like IPVanish works, it’s pretty straightforward: You connect to one of the VPN’s servers (IPVanish in particular has more than 1,200 servers spread across 74 different locations worldwide). That server is what interfaces with the website or other internet service you’re connecting to, delivering the content back to you through the VPN’s connection.

This accomplishes two things: First, it shields your IP address from prying eyes. Websites you visit will see the IP and geolocation of the VPN’s server you’re currently connected to, while yours is hidden. Secondly, IPVanish routes your internet connection around “choke points,” such as countries with censorship-happy governments or other entities that can block content based on your IP address’ location. It’s also a simple solution for bypassing content that’s unavailable in your country (such as region-locked media from streaming services).

For its 7th-birthday celebration, IPVanish is running a month-long promotion on its two-year VPN subscription. Through the end of February, you can grab the two-year plan for a one-time payment of $89. This comes to just $3.70 per month for a total savings of 69 percent. A single subscription allows for up to 10 simultaneous VPN connections across multiple devices, and while it’s great for iPhones and iPads, it’s also fully compatible with Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

