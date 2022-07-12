Today's Best Robot Mop Prime Day Deal

If you’re looking for an awesome robot mop Prime Day deal, we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the iRobot Braava jet m6 for just $300 at Amazon, saving you $200 off the usual price of $500. That’s a huge savings, making it a super-tempting deal for anyone who’s keen to have their home cleaner with the minimum of effort involved. This is one of the best Prime Day deals around — let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the Braava jet m6 Robot Mop

In terms of Prime Day robot vacuum deals, the Braava jet m6 Robot Mop is at the top of the list. That’s because it’s been consistently one of the best robot mops for quite a while now. You can tell the Braava jet m6 Robot Mop where and when to clean, with its precision jet spray capable of tackling sticky messes and kitchen grease without a problem. The Braava jet m6 Robot Mop is designed with multiple rooms and larger spaces in mind, and it’s smart enough to know how to navigate around objects, as well as under furniture. It can clean finished hard floors including hardwood, tile, and stone — you name it, the Braava jet m6 Robot Mop has it covered, making it a highly attractive robot mop Prime Day deal.

Thanks to its vSLAM navigation, the Braava jet m6 Robot Mop rivals the best robot vacuums when it comes to how smart it is. It learns the layout of your home before building personal Smart Maps so that it goes on to expertly clean and navigate in neat and efficient rows. Any time it’s running low on battery, it heads back to base to recharge before returning to where it left off. When learning how to choose a robot vacuum, you’ll notice that smart navigation is a key component so it’s great to see the Braava jet m6 Robot Mop do such a good job.

Pair it up with one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair, and the Braava jet m6 Robot Mop can also tackle any mud your dog or other pet may have brought in, with the two devices easily keeping your home clean. The mop is able to target specific areas within your room as you aare ble to instruct it either via the app or with your voice, courtesy of voice assistant support. You can even train it to pinpoint Keep Out Zones and to steer clear of those, so that play areas or pet bowls aren’t disturbed. If you’ve been considering a robot mop Prime Day deal for a while, and you’ve been eyeing up one of the best robot vacuums under $200, and you need mopping rather than carpet cleaning, this is the best choice for you.

