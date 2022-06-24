iRobot’s Roomba brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums because of dependable products like the Roomba 670, which is on sale for just $184 from Walmart after a $91 discount to its original price of $275. Whether this is the first time that you’ll purchase a robot vacuum or you’re looking to upgrade from an older model, you wouldn’t want to miss this Roomba 670 deal because of the immense value for money that you’ll enjoy from it.

While retailers have rolled out different kinds of Roomba deals, it will be tough to find a better offer than Walmart’s price cut for the Roomba 670. The robot vacuum is packed with helpful features that will keep your home clean, and its affordable price was further lowered. This is the kind of offer that shoppers don’t think twice about availing, and you probably shouldn’t wait either because it may run out at any time.

Why you should buy the Roomba 670

Why Buy

Three-stage cleaning system keeps your home spotless

Sensors enable thorough cleaning

Works with the iRobot Home app and Google Assistant

Don’t be fooled by the comparatively cheap price of the iRobot Roomba 670 compared to other robot vacuums, because it’s a powerhouse of a cleaning machine. The best robot vacuums provide you with the peace of mind that your floor will always be spotless with little to no effort on your end, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with the Roomba 670. Its three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and sucks dirt, dust, and pet hair from all the surfaces in your home, including carpets and hard floors. Additionally, its cleaning head automatically adjusts its height depending on the surface the robot vacuum is on, and its edge-sweeping brush is angled at 27 degrees to reach edges and corners.

In Digital Trends’ guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, one of the primary features to consider is the device’s sensor technology. You’ve got no problem in that department with the Roomba 670, which comes with Dirt Detect sensors that make it work harder where there’s more cleaning to be done. The technology inside the robot vacuum allows it to navigate under and around objects in your home for a thorough clean without causing damage to your furniture or itself. For more convenience, you can use the iRobot Home app to schedule and monitor cleaning sessions, and voice commands through Google Assistant to control the process. The Roomba 670 runs for 90 minutes at a time, before returning to its dock to recharge.

There’s no way that you’ll regret buying the Roomba 670, especially with its lowered price at Walmart. It’s available from the retailer for just $184, down $91 from $275 originally. We’re not sure when the deal will get pulled out though, so you don’t have time to waste if you want to buy the Roomba 670 for cheaper than usual.

