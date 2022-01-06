Robot vacuums have taken the world by storm for their convenience and general ease of use, and while they aren’t a replacement for proper cleaning, they can keep the day-to-day dirt at bay to make your life easier. As such, it’s probably no surprise that you’re looking at robot vacuum deals, and Walmart has two popular Roomba models on sale, each with substantial savings.

iRobot Roomba 670 — $177, was $275

The first entry on the list is the Roomba 670, which is a pretty great budget Roomba if you’re in the market for a Roomba but don’t want to spend a ton of cash. But, of course, just because it’s a budget version doesn’t mean it isn’t great, and it even has features you’d expect on fancier models, such as a 27-degree brush to reach corners and edges, as well as a three-stage cleaning system for dirt and hair. The 670 is also Wi-Fi enabled, which means that you can control it remotely, and it even has Google Assistant integration to give voice commands and schedule cleaning according to your needs. It also manages to run up to 90 minutes before needing a recharge at its charging dock. For just $177, that’s a bunch of great features to make cleaning up the easy stuff more convenient, with savings to help pair it with a cordless vacuum deal for the heavy stuff.

iRobot Roomba e6 — $239, was $350

If you have a pet at home, you probably want to go with the Roomba e6. It’s specifically made to suck up pet hair that likes to stick to carpets like glue. Besides that, the e6 also has a much more powerful pump than the 670, with five times the suction that you might expect on cheaper robot vacuums. The best part, though, is its ability to learn from your living and cleaning patterns and is not only able to schedule cleaning intelligently but also suggest extra cleaning when it’s around the time that your pets shed. Pair that with its Wi-Fi connectivity and integration with Google Assistant and Alexa, and you have a pretty great Roomba deal for only $239.

