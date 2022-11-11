 Skip to main content
You can (and totally should) buy a Roomba robot vacuum for $177

John Alexander
By
iRobot Roomba 670 vacuum cleaner cleaning a floor.

Up here in the Northern Hemisphere, we’re far from the inviting days of early spring cleaning. Instead, we’ve entered into the increasingly dark days of late fall. And really, with the holidays coming, who has time for cleaning anymore? As a result, it comes time to once again consider ‘hiring’ a robot vacuum to take over some of our chores for us. Today, we can do that on the cheap if we buy the iRobot Roomba 676 at Walmart. While on sale as part of Walmart Black Friday deals, it is only $177, down $93 from its typical $270.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 676

To those uninitiated when it comes to our Roomba deals page, it would be easy to think that your Roomba choices were limited. In reality, you have a lot of choices. So, what makes the iRobot Roomba 676 worth it in particular? The iRobot Roomba 676 uses a dual multi-surface brush system instead of a single bristle brush. When combined with the 3-stage cleaning system, you have a robust system that can pick up dust from both hard floors and soft carpets. Add in the iRobot Roomba 676’s 90-minute battery life and ability to dock itself into the supplied charging station and you have a largely no-fuss cleaning machine.

But what about the robotics? Like all of the best robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba 676 has advanced intelligence to get the job done. Instead of having the somewhat eerie ability to map out your floorplan, the iRobot Roomba 676 uses advanced censors to work its way around furniture and has a special ‘Cliff Detect’ system to avoid throwing itself down the stairs. Plus, the system will work intelligently around your schedule with personalized cleaning suggestions for cleaning times. Alternatively, using your Google Assistant or the iRobot Home App will allow you to manually command the vacuum to activate in case of a bad mess or a surprise family visit.

So, if you’re ready to avoid the hassle of vacuuming, why not pick up the iRobot Roomba 676 while it is only $177? It’s a great deal at $93 off the typical $270 price. Alternatively, if this deal didn’t quite do it for you, please check out our other top Black Friday robot vacuum deals.

