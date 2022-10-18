 Skip to main content
The Roomba 676 robot vacuum has dropped below $200 at Walmart

You may be looking through the list of the best robot vacuums and feeling nauseous from some of the high costs, especially on the higher-end models. Luckily, some budget options still offer great features, such as the iRobot Roomba 676, which you can grab from Walmart for $195, down from $270, which is a hefty $75 discount.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 676

While this may be an entry-level Roomba, the 676 still has powerful suction and a three-stage cleaning process to get all the problematic dirt and debris. It’s also well suited for both carpet and hardwood floors since it has dual multisurface brushes and can switch between them on the spot, which is excellent if you have both and want something versatile. That said, it unfortunately doesn’t have a specific mode for pet hair, and while it does have some great brushes, it might struggle if you have pets with long hair that shed a lot, so that’s something to keep in mind.

The Roomba 676 also has a few nice quality-of-life features, such as the ability to smartly map your apartment and learn so that it’s not constantly bumping into walls or falling down stairs. Even better, it can learn your schedule and vacuum around that so that it doesn’t disturb you while you’re at home, or at least, it won’t bother you if you’re working from home if you schedule it. It has roughly 90 minutes of charge before it automatically takes itself back to its base and charges itself, so at the very least, if you’re looking for Roomba deals for something long-lasting, then the 676 does well in that metric.

While the Roomba 676 isn’t high-end or self-emptying, it’s a great budget robot vacuum if you don’t want to be spending a lot of money or are trying to dip your toes into robot vacuums, especially given the $75 discount from Walmart bringing the 676 down to $195. But if you’d like something a bit more powerful or with extra features such as self-emptying or is suitable for pet hair, there are some great robot vacuum deals for you to look at.

