Walmart is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum today

By
The iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum with its app.

Labor Day is just around the corner, but retailers are already rolling out early Labor Day sales, including robot vacuum deals for those who need help in cleaning their home. If you’re specifically looking for Roomba deals, this year’s Walmart Labor Day sale includes this $51 discount for the iRobot Roomba 676, which brings the robot vacuum’s price down to $224 from its original price of $275.

iRobot’s Roomba brand is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums, so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality product with the iRobot Roomba 676. It features a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes, and an edge-sweeping brush, so it won’t have any trouble with picking up dirt, dust, and debris from all the areas of your home. Meanwhile, the robot vacuum’s sensors allow it to navigate under and around obstacles such as furniture, and to avoid falling down the stairs.

The iRobot Roomba 676 is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, so you can use voice commands to make the robot vacuum start its cleaning routine. It can make suggestions if your home needs an extra sweep, and it can also learn your habits to be able to offer customized schedules. Once its work is done or its battery is depleted, the robot vacuum automatically returns to its dock to recharge, with a full charge allowing the iRobot Roomba 676 to operate for up to 90 minutes.

There’s no shame in requiring assistance for your cleaning duties, so go ahead and purchase the iRobot Roomba 676. The robot vacuum is available from Walmart in an early Labor Day deal that slashes $51 off its original price of $275, making it more affordable at just $224. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Walmart’s early Labor Day deal for the iRobot Roomba 676 is very tempting, but there are other discounts for robot vacuums that you can take advantage of today. To help you discover the perfect offer, we’ve rounded up some of the best Roomba deals that are currently available for you to shop.

