Robotic vacuums are an excellent way to keep your home clean with minimal effort, and iRobot makes some of the best. If you’re thinking of buying a Roomba robot but quite hesitant because of the price tag, now may be the right time to take the plunge. The iRobot Roomba 690 is currently discounted on Amazon, now available for only $275.

The Roomba 690 is a midrange model in the iRobot’s lineup of robot vacuums. Whether it’s a quick dirt pickup or a whole-house cleaning, it can clean up a variety of messes with little to no work on your part. Enjoy more time for other meaningful activities and relevant task by getting one for your home today.

This vacuum boasts a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes that ensure thorough pickup of dirt, from small particles to large debris. It also has an auto-adjust cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to keep the brushes in close contact with a variety of floor surfaces, such as carpets and hard floors. Measuring 3.6 inches tall, it can easily fit under beds and other furniture.

Equipped with a patented Dirt Detect technology, the Roomba 690 can identify concentrated areas of dirt, like high-traffic zones. This feature enables the robot to automatically provide deeper cleaning on spots that need it the most. A full suite of intelligent sensors and smart navigation tech guide the robot under and around furniture to avoid bumps and drop-offs. You can use the included dual-mode virtual wall barrier for more control over where the robot cleans.

This robot vacuum connects to the Wi-Fi which allows for more convenient control options. Simply download the iRobot Home App on your smartphone for easier scheduling any time, anywhere. You can also customize cleaning, access support, and view cleaning reports through the app. Hands-free voice-activated control is also available, thanks to its Alexa compatibility.

With solid cleaning prowess and no-nonsense operation, the iRobot Roomba 690 makes a great helper for your home. It may not have the smarts of the pricier counterparts such as the Roomba 890, but it still packs the essentials that you need to keep your floors in tiptop condition. Order yours today for only $275 instead of its usual $375 price tag.

