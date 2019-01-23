Digital Trends
Save on the iRobot Roomba 690, now discounted by $127

Jenifer Calle
amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale irobot 690 vacuum with wi fi connectivity deals

Robot vacuums are sweeping their way into people’s home, as an increasing number of brands step into the smart home cleaning market. And Roomba is still considered the top of the line when it comes to these handy robotic home tools. Staying on top of daily chores is never easy but with a helpful little robot you can save yourself some time and keep your living space under control. If you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum that fits your budget, Amazon is slashing prices on the Roomba 690.

Investing in a robot vacuum offers a range of benefits and for a limited time you can save $127 on the Roomba 690 with Wi-Fi connectivity, which is the lowest price since its Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This 34-percent markdown from its normal retail price of $375 makes the product much more affordable. The handy device will navigate through your home picking up dirt via the iRobot home app.

The Roomba 690 device is ideal for maintaining hardwood floors and carpets in a clean condition. If you’re a pet owner this robot vacuum is great at tackling pet fur and dander that tends to quickly to pile up. You can clean your home with the robot vacuum’s integrated Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands or program it to a schedule that’s convenient for you, so you never have to worry about it again.

Best of all, this model is self-charging, and after its 90-minute run it will find its way back to its charging dock. Though not as intelligent as the Roomba 960 or the Roomba 890, it’s still plenty smart, and packs the same essential smart features that you need but for just a fraction of the price.

If it’s time to change your daily routine of constantly tidying up and vacuuming, take advantage of this limited time deal so you can come home to a spotless home every day.

iRobot Roomba discounts:

Looking for more smart home deals? Find best Roomba deals, cheap vacuums, and more from our curated deals page

