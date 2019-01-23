Share

If it’s time to change your daily routine of constantly tidying up and vacuuming, take advantage of this limited time deal so you can come home to a spotless home every day.

Buy Now

iRobot Roomba discounts:

iRobot Roomba 960 — discounted $140 off from Amazon

— discounted $140 off from Amazon iRobot Roomba 890 with Wi-Fi Connectivity — discounted $200 off from eBay

Looking for more smart home deals? Find best Roomba deals, cheap vacuums, and more from our curated deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter for daily deals.

Follow @dealsDT