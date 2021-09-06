The Labor Day sales are here and with them is an amazing offer on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, ensuring you can enjoy a superior robot vacuum cleaning experience for far less than usual. Right now, Amazon has it for just $230, saving you $44 on the usual price. That makes now an awesome time to embrace the joys of robot vacuuming for less. You’ll need to be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price.
Offering many of the features that the best Roomba robovacs provide, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a pretty sweet deal. The best robot vacuums combine power and versatility and that’s exactly what this device provides. It has a 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes which grab dirt from carpets and hard floors effortlessly with an edge-sweeping brush that can take care of corners and edges, too. A dirt detection sensor means it can spot the dirtier areas of your home such as high-traffic spots, ensuring it works extra hard on those areas.
Alongside that are adaptive navigation features that enable the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum to learn how to navigate under and around your furniture as well as along edges so it never misses a spot. It knows when to avoid falling down stairs, too. Throw in great scheduling features and the ability to control it with your voice via Google Assistant or Alexa, and the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a super smart robot vacuum that’s available for much less than usual.
Normally priced at $274, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is down to just $230 for a limited time only at Amazon as part of its Labor Day deals. If you’re looking to automate your cleaning and avoid the need to do your housework manually, this is a great time to take advantage of the deal. Be quick though as stock is likely to be limited.
More robot vacuum deals
There are plenty of other robot vacuum deals to check out amongst all the vacuum deals forming Labor Day sales. Alongside those, we also have plenty of great Roomba deals and all the best cordless vacuum deals, too, if you’re looking for something more conventional. No matter your situation, there’s sure to be something here for your tastes and needs.
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop$520 $600
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum$360 $430
Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750$149 $299
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$270 $300
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Insane Best Buy Labor Day deal drops Jabra Elite 65t price to $45
- Apple Watch Series 6 is so cheap for Labor Day it could be a mistake
- Best Buy may have just won Labor Day with this 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal
- Even the Apple Pencil has a $30 discount for Labor Day
- Latest Apple TV 4K down to lowest-ever price for Labor Day