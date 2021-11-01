  1. Deals
This Roomba robot vacuum is only $180 at Amazon for Black Friday

If you need assistance in maintaining a clean floor at home, you should be looking forward to this year’s best Black Friday deals for robot vacuums. Every year, shoppers who check out Black Friday robot vacuum deals are drawn to Black Friday Roomba deals, as the iRobot-owned brand is the most popular in the market. You can actually already take advantage of huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums through early Amazon Black Friday deals, such as a $94 discount on the iRobot Roomba 694 that brings its price down to $180 from its original price of $274.

iRobot’s Roomba dominates Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums, so you’re sure of the quality that you’re getting with the iRobot Roomba 694. With its three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, it doesn’t have any trouble cleaning different kinds of floors, picking up dirt and debris effortlessly. The robot vacuum also has sensors that allow it to navigate around and under furniture, avoid stairs, and detect dirtier areas around your home so that it can clean them more thoroughly.

The iRobot Roomba 694 makes things even more convenient for you because it learns your cleaning habits, so it will offer personalized schedules. It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically going back to its dock to recharge, then goes back to cleaning or waits for whenever you need its help again.

If you think it’s time to invest in a robot vacuum, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba 694. Amazon is selling it for just $180, after a $94 discount to its original price of $274. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the iRobot Roomba 694, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

